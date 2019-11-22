How plants make different leaf shapes decoded

The art of staying happy and fit
More often than not, when you are down and out, you are advised to stay “happy”. And that possibly is the ...
Researchers have found new processes in plants that lead to the diverse leaf shapes seen across different species, an advance that may help plant breeders develop sustainable crops capable of trapping more sunlight.
The study, published in the journal Science, noted that simple shifts in the functioning of genes in the leaf bud gave plants a flexible mechanism to make leaves of different shapes and sizes.
The researchers, including those from the John Innes Centre in the UK, studied the aquatic, carnivorous plant Utricularia gibba, or bladderwort – which has unusual cup-shaped leaves with trap-doors to catch prey – to understand the basic principles by which plants make leaves.
“We’ve discovered a general principle by which leaves from flat sheets to needle-like and curved shapes are formed,” said study co-author Enrico Coen of the John Innes Centre.
“We found that the complex leaf shapes of carnivorous plants evolved from species with flat leaves through simple shifts in gene activity in the leaf bud. What surprised us is that how such a simple mechanism could underlie such a wide diversity of leaf shapes,” Coen said.
Earlier research had identified a kind of inbuilt compass in the plant cells which oriented the growth and development of their leaves from a sheet of cells.
In the current study, the researchers used molecular genetic analysis, and computer modelling to show how this cellular sheet is formed, and identified a second compass.
The researchers also found sections of gene activity that were involved in setting the sheets up. The study noted that each bladderwort leaf had several needle-like leaflets along with a trap.
The study sheds light on how changes in the activity of genes creates a polarity field within the cells that orients tissue growth. The researchers said most leaves have a flat structure to harvest light for photosynthesis.
But some plants like the bladderwort, they said, have strange cup-shaped exceptions to this rule.
The researchers said leaf flatness is important for plants to harvest light, providing energy and food that sustains life on the planet. By understanding the principles of leaf formation, they said, scientists and plant breeders may be able to develop more sustainable crops.
More often than not, when you are down and out, you are advised to stay “happy”. And that possibly is the ...
Palliative care is getting redefined, as Cipla’s initiative illustrates
This is auto-parts maker’s second largest market and tipped to be No 1 in the next five years
Companies will find it difficult to stand on their own feet otherwise
Amid the ongoing challenges in the banking sector, the initial public offering (IPO) of CSB Bank (formerly ...
From post-office schemes, bank/NBFC FDs, annuity plans of insurance firms to MFs’ systematic withdrawal plans, ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Short for ‘Number of Periods’, NPER can help one know how long it will take for an investment to grow to a ...
How did India become the most drug-resistant nation in the world and what is it doing to combat lethal ...
All you need to know before you sit down to watch Donald Trump’s public hearings
The Swadeshi movement, a Bengali businessman and a hand-held cream churner: That’s the story of “shurobhito ...
A low turnout at the famous Puskhar fair highlights the declining interest in the once-popular profession of ...
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...