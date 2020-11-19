How smoking cigarettes worsens Covid-19 infection

Office buzz | Flex workspaces set to grow
Better chat experience‘Work from home’ apps and tools are getting more features. Microsoft has just allowed 20 ...
A new study that explored the impact of smoking cigarettes on a Covid-infected person revealed that it exacerbates the infection, making it more lethal especially in the airways of the lungs.
The study was led by scientists at the Eli and Edythe Broad Center of Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Research at UCLA. It was published in the journal Cell Stem Cell.
The study also intended to explore new therapeutic strategies to help reduce smokers’ chances of developing severe diseases.
Earlier studies have also stressed that current smokers are at an increased risk of severe infection and death. However, the reasons remain obscure.
To help understand how smoking affects SARS-CoV-2 infection on a cellular and molecular level, Dr. Brigitte Gomperts partnered with co-senior authors Vaithilingaraja Arumugaswami, an associate professor of molecular and medical pharmacology, and Kathrin Plath, a professor of biological chemistry.
The researchers recreated what happens when the airways of a current smoker are infected with Covid-19.
For the study, the team utilised a platform known as an air-liquid interface culture, which is grown from human airway stem cells and closely replicates how the airways behave and function in humans.
The airways, which carry air breathed in from the nose and mouth to the lungs, are the body’s first line of defence against airborne pathogens like viruses, bacteria and smoke.
Gomperts, a professor of pulmonary medicine, said: “Our model replicates the upper part of the airways, which is the first place the virus hits.”
He added: “This is the part that produces mucus to trap viruses, bacteria and toxins and contains cells with finger-like projections that beat that mucus up and out of the body.”
ALSO READ: Is e-cigarette lethal during Covid-19 infection?
The air-liquid interface cultures used in the study were grown from airway stem cells taken from the lungs of five young, healthy, non-smoking tissue donors. The researchers exposed these airway cultures to cigarette smoke for three minutes per day over four days to replicate the effects of smoking.
“This type of model has been used to study lung diseases for over a decade and has been shown to mimic the changes in the airway that you would see in a person who currently smokes,” said Gomperts.
Next, the group infected the cultures exposed to cigarette smoke — along with identical cultures that had not been exposed — with live SARS-CoV-2 virus and the two groups were compared.
The authors found that in the models exposed to smoke, the cells were infected two-three times more.
Furthermore, interferons in the airways, which play a critical role in the body’s early immune response by triggering infected cells to produce proteins to attack the virus, were reduced by smoking.
“If you think of the airways like the high walls that protect a castle, smoking cigarettes is like creating holes in these walls. Smoking reduces the natural defences and that allows the virus to set in,” Gomperts concluded.
ALSO READ: Immune system protein inhalation could alleviate Covid-19 severity: Study
Better chat experience‘Work from home’ apps and tools are getting more features. Microsoft has just allowed 20 ...
A leader oughtn’t to have one set of rules for himself and a different one for the team, says WV Raman
Civil servants often take the rap for delayed projects — but is it fair to make them the fall guy?
An autonomous vacuum cleaner with app- and Alexa control, video camera, and powerful, noisy suction
It is likely to improve the distribution income per unit by 4.2 per cent
In only two of out the last five years, have at least 5 out of the top 10 Muhurat picks of investors given ...
There is convincing recovery in some sectors, while others are not yet fully out of the woods. How are ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Allcargo Logistics at current levels. The stock ...
An ode to the young—a fount of hope and cheer in a dismal year.A Children's day special
On Deepavali, an ode to a musician who epitomised the victory of good over evil
It’s Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday, and this week’s quiz is all about his favourite people — children!Child at ...
Shobhaa De can endorse MDH spices; Chetan Bhagat may be the poster boy for Orient fans
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...