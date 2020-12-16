How to identify early symptoms of Covid-19

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
A new study has listed some of the Covid-19 symptoms that indicate early signs of Covid-19 but were earlier flagged as common health problems.
The study, published in the journal Annals of Clinical and Translational Neurology observed 412 patients and reported that 82 per cent of them had neurological problems that lasted even after they were treated.
Participants of the study also reported certain other symptoms that can indicate a person has already contracted Covid-19. Following were the symptoms listed in the study:
According to the study, 44.8 per cent of the participants experienced muscle pains as a result of the Covid-19 infection. The US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has also listed this as a symptom. This can persist for months even after a patient tested negative for the virus.
This symptom has also been listed by the US CDC as one of the evident Covid-19 symptoms. Hammering headaches were reported in many participants of the study.
There could be chances that the headache people thought they face due to poor eyesight or increased screen time, is actually due to Covid-19.
Mental confusion has been reported as a common symptom of Covid-19, and 31.8 per cent of the study participants experienced it.
Although this symptom has not been listed by health agencies as one of the prominent symptoms of the virus, patients around the world have experienced it.
Many people who tested positive for the virus found that they had pain in their eyes on the onset of the disease. This was earlier considered as a result of excessive screen time during the lockdown.
