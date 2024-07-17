Hyderabad-based start-up HYLENR on Wednesday demonstrated how cold fusion technology can be used to generate Clean Energy.

This innovation has received a patent from the Centre for its Low Energy Nuclear Reactor Technology, which amplifies input electricity to produce heat for space applications (MMRTG), steam generation for multiple applications, room heating across cold regions globally, and induction heating for domestic and industrial requirements, it claims.

Also, HYLENR devices can drastically decrease the risk profile of space missions, according to the company.

In a live demonstration here, the product achieved a consistent 1.5x heat amplification (150 watts equivalent heat) from a 100W electrical input. Mahankali Srinivas Rao, CEO, T-HUB, formally launched the product in the presence of the founders of HYLENR.

How does it work?

HYLENR’s reactors utilise Low Energy Nuclear Reactors (LENR known as “cold fusion”) by applying milligrams of hydrogen and a small volume of electricity to stimulate and generate excess heat through fusion. The Low Energy Reactors can produce significantly more heat than the input energy, making it a game-changing technology for power generation.

Siddhartha Durairajan, Chief Executive Officer, HYLENR said: “The patent for the product validates the inventiveness of the technology, and the viability of integrating LENR with existing power generation systems to enhance efficiency and reduce reliance on traditional energy sources. The proposed approach leverages LENR to amplify electricity from renewable and non-renewable sources, ultimately aiming for a 2.5 times power output increase.”

Prahlada Ramarao, Former Scientist DRDO and currently the Chief Innovation Officer, HYLENR, said “LENR reactors utilise low-energy nuclear reactions to generate excess heat. By applying a small volume of electricity to stimulate these reactions, LENR can produce significantly more heat than the input energy, making it a potentially game-changing technology for power generation.”

“The team has invested the last 10 years in developing the patented technology and we plan to further invest and raise funds to commercialise the product. HYLENR has an advanced research and development facility at T-HUB in Hyderabad. One more development centre is located in electronic city in Bengaluru.” Durairajan said..

Funding

On funding, Durairajan told businessline that “the company is currently bootstrapped. The co-founders are funding the entire project. We are currently raising $10 million at a pre-money valuation of $100 million.”

“Our product is ready for market, and we have the patent granted as well. We are currently working with large space tech company for deployment. This product is applicable in all energy sectors and will bring global energy independence and the cleanest energy form,” he said.

The company intends to reach out to the global market for its LENR application.

