ICMR drops plasma therapy from clinical protocol for Covid-19 patients

The Indian Council of Medical Research or ICMR has clinically dropped convalescent plasma therapy treatment for the patients suffering from Covid-19 from its newly revised guidelines.

The decision comes after clinicians and scientists had raised concerns after ICMR had permitted off-label use of convalescent plasma to treat Covid-19 patients in its revised guidelines on April 22.

Meanwhile, Remdesivr usage has been permitted off-label in treating moderate to severe cases requiring supplemental oxygen. In addition, Tocilizumab may also be considered in severe cases, according to the new guidelines.

India reported 2,81,386 daily Covid 19 cases on Monday with 4,106 deaths in the last 24 hours till 8:00 a.m. Cumulatively, covid cases stood at 2,49,65,463 cases so far, of which active cases were 35,16,997, those who recovered were 2,11,74,076, and the death toll was 2,74,390.

It is to be noted that the total number of coronavirus tests conducted in the previous day stood at 15,73,515, as compared with 18,32,950 tests done on Saturday. In addition, India administered 18,29,26,460 vaccine doses so far, with 6,91,211 anti-covid shots given in a single day till 8:00 a.m.