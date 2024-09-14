The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has inked agreements with multiple sponsors for the first in-human clinical trials (Phase I) for four promising molecules, marking a significant move to reinforce research in the country.

Giving details of the Memorandum of Agreements (MoA) formalised by the ICMR with sponsors under its Network of Phase I clinical trials, the Health Ministry said it included collaborative research over a small molecule for multiple myeloma with Aurigene Oncology Ltd; partnering for Zika vaccine development with Indian Immunologicals Ltd; coordinating seasonal Influenza virus vaccine trial with Mynvax Pvt Ltd; and CAR-T cell therapy advancement study for a new indication of chronic lymphocytic leukaemia with ImmunoACT.

This initiative is crucial for the country to take a lead in the clinical development of pharmaceutical agents, the note said. Union Health and Family Welfare Minister, JP Nadda added, the collaboration was key “in the pursuit of affordable and accessible cutting-edge treatments for all citizens.” Dr Rajiv Bahl, Secretary, Department of Health Research and ICMR Director-General, pointed to the transformative potential of the project. “Establishing Phase-1 clinical trial infrastructure is a key component in fostering the development of indigenous molecules and cutting-edge treatments. Our vision is to expand this network further, ensuring that India continues to lead in the development of innovative and affordable healthcare solutions,” he explained.

Outlining the broader impact of ICMR’s initiatives, Bahl said, the Network for Phase 1 Clinical Trials, INTENT Network, and MedTech Mitra, align with the government’s ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India) plan. He also cited ICMR’s pivotal role in the development of Covaxin with Bharat Biotech.

The ICMR Network for Phase 1 Clinical Trials comprises four strategically located institutions across India — KEMH and GSMC (Mumbai); ACTREC (Navi Mumbai); SRM MCH&RC (Kattankulathur); and PGIMER (Chandigarh) — supported by a Central Coordinating Unit at ICMR Headquarters, New Delhi, the note said. “This network is designed to build and enhance India’s capacity to conduct early-phase clinical trials, supported by robust infrastructure and dedicated manpower at each trial site, ensuring smooth and effective operations,” it added.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit