Big Pharma has pitched for social contracts, where equitable access is built early into the pandemic response and real-time production of vaccines and treatments are planned for priority populations in lower-income countries.

This was one of five proposals from the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA), as the international community discusses an ecosystem for future pandemics.

The platform of large drugmakers called for an innovation ecosystem that could be trusted to deliver rapid research and development for new pandemic countermeasures. It also suggested that equitable access be built early on into pandemic responses, shaping a new social contract. Sustainable global manufacturing was the other recommendation to scale-up high volume supply in future pandemics.

The pharma lobby also called for supporting a trading environment that contributes to “global health security with open borders and the removal of trade restrictions to counter vaccine nationalism and enable the free movement of vaccines, treatments, and their raw materials and supplies, as well as the movement of people needed to support their manufacture by sharing technical know-how.”

Finally, the IFPMA called for the readiness to anticipate and respond to future pandemics through investing in key health system capabilities, including life-course immunisation programs. “Improved and expanded pathogen sharing and disease surveillance are needed, alongside robust pandemic plans to deliver pandemic vaccines, treatments, and diagnostics and care to populations in all countries, while maintaining access to routine and essential health services,” the IFPMA said.

