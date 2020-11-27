Ignoring mild Covid-19 symptoms could push patients to critical stage: Study

According to a study carried out by researchers at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms could develop high-grade fever, severe body and muscle aches, stroke, leg thrombosis, lung fibrosis, and cardiac issues, if they refuse to get tested for the virus.

The doctors said that currently, the hospital has been examining patients demonstrating serious medical conditions. This is largely due to the delay in taking Covid-19 test, says a New Indian Express report.

The study noted that 30 such patients who developed mild to moderate symptoms revealed that they never took the test. This is despite developing mild symptoms of the disease. The patients presumed that the symptoms would fade away with time.

“However, these patients rushed to the hospital when their mild complications started progressing to moderate and major ones associated with the disease,” said Dr Atul Kakar, vice-chairperson, department of internal medicine, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, as cited in the NIE.

“In the last month alone, we have treated close to 30 patients of Covid-19-induced moderate to major complications with no history of testing. Covid-19 antibody tests in all these patients were found to be positive. These patients came with issues related to various organs such as their lungs, nervous system, heart, and blood vessels,” he further said.

“Many patients who had lung-related issues required oxygen supplementation and a few special medications,” Dr Kakar added.

The doctors believe that such patients could have averted serious consequences if they had taken prompt action and early testing in order to treat the infection on time.

“People with any of the mild symptoms of Covid-19 should not make the mistake of taking it lightly. They should get tested immediately and should be under medical supervision. Any persistence or deterioration should be reported on an urgent basis,” the doctor cautioned.

“While Covid-19 remains a self-limiting disease in the majority of cases, testing and supervision remain essential in all kinds of patients, especially the elderly, those who are immune-compromised or have underlying medical conditions such as diabetes, cancers, lung or kidney diseases. It affects different people in different ways. Most infected people though will develop mild illness and with supervision recover in self-isolation,” he added.