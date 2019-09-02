IIT Delhi to establish shared research infrastructure

The Department of Science and Technology (DST) has selected Indian Institute of Delhi (IIT Delhi) for setting up a shared science and technology infrastructure facility named Sophisticated Analytical and Technical Help Institute (SATHI). The centre will be set up in the Sonepat campus (Haryana) of IIT Delhi.

The centre would be accessible to academia, start-ups, manufacturing units, industries and research and development labs. The objective is to provide professionally managed services under one roof to meet the demands of industry, start-ups and academia.

The facility will be equipped with major analytical instruments and advanced manufacturing tools, which are usually not available at institutes and organizations. Prof V Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi said: “in addition to the facilities being created as part of SATHI, the institute has committed to making available its existing high-end facilities as part of this project.” The facilities under SATHI will be available to the researchers on a round the clock basis with minimum downtime.

Prof B.R. Mehta, Dean, R&D, IIT Delhi said, “SATHI is much more than a sophisticated equipment centre as IIT Delhi faculty and researchers will assist the students, scientists and entrepreneurs in solving the scientific and technological problems/ difficulties being faced by them. To set up SATHI, DST will provide Rs 125 Crore, mostly non-recurring grants, over the next three financial years starting from 2019-2020.

(India Science Wire)