IITR has now taken up three verticals against Covid-19

Meet the men behind India’s own Jurassic Park
Their passion as geologists helped them discover the remains of a very distant past
Testing is the key component in the fight against Covid-19. It helps to monitor and restrict the spread of this coronavirus. This is the reason why there is a constant emphasis on increasing the number of testing for Covid-19. Lucknow-based Indian Institute of Toxicology Research (IITR) is now working on three verticals, out of five taken up by CSIR against the coronavirus, which includes a new Covid-19 testing facility being started from May 2.
CSIR has devised a five-pronged strategy in the fight against Covid-19. The five verticals to fight Covid-19 are Surveillance, Rapid and Cheap Diagnosis, Development of New Therapies (including Repurposing of Drugs and New Drugs), Hospital Assistive Devices and Supply Chain and Logistics. Among these verticals, CSIR-IITR is participating in the three verticals, namely prevention, diagnostics and therapeutics.
CSIR-IITR has distributed over 2500 litres of hand sanitizer to frontline workers involved in the fight against Corona at Lucknow, Varanasi and Raebarely. This initiative was accomplished with the Corporate Social Responsibility contributions of various corporates. In the second vertical, CSIR-IITR has set up a state-of-the-art facility for Covid-19 testing as per national norms. A team of about 24 personnel will be participating in this exercise and have been imparted training by the Department of Microbiology, King George's Medical University (KGMU) on issues related to biosafety and handling of samples.
In a meeting held with Suresh Khanna, Minister of Medical Education, and Chief Secretary, Government of Uttar Pradesh, Professor Alok Dhawan, Director, CSIR-IITR, apprised them of the Institute’s full preparedness for testing and assured support to the state to enhance the testing capacity for Covid-19.
Principal Secretary, Medical Education, has informed that the samples will be sent to CSIR-IITR from 2nd of May. Initially, the institute shall be performing test on 50 samples per day as per the suggestion of KGMU, which will be ramped up in a week or so.
Director-General of CSIR and Secretary, Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), as well as the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, have given their approval for testing of Covid-19 at CSIR-IITR.
Twitter handle: @usm_1984
(India Science Wire)
Their passion as geologists helped them discover the remains of a very distant past
An ambitious project fights for social inclusion of transgenders
Perhaps a surprise will emerge in the form of a Japanese brand
Here are some points to keep in mind before you start driving your car again post-lockdown
Revenue growth has been volatile for Tech Mahindra through FY20; with decline in Q4
It can calculate the return on your SIP investments with ease
Real Estate Investment Trusts are an asset class with good diversification potential
With volatility in 10-year G-Sec yields likely to persist, these are not for the faint-hearted
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
On the silver jubilee of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, former chief E Sreedharan looks at its incredible ...
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
Yohan Sudheer and Shobith John, co-founders of Fishhook, a Bengaluru-based consultancy, help start-ups with ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...