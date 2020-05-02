IITR has now taken up three verticals against Covid-19

Testing is the key component in the fight against Covid-19. It helps to monitor and restrict the spread of this coronavirus. This is the reason why there is a constant emphasis on increasing the number of testing for Covid-19. Lucknow-based Indian Institute of Toxicology Research (IITR) is now working on three verticals, out of five taken up by CSIR against the coronavirus, which includes a new Covid-19 testing facility being started from May 2.

CSIR has devised a five-pronged strategy in the fight against Covid-19. The five verticals to fight Covid-19 are Surveillance, Rapid and Cheap Diagnosis, Development of New Therapies (including Repurposing of Drugs and New Drugs), Hospital Assistive Devices and Supply Chain and Logistics. Among these verticals, CSIR-IITR is participating in the three verticals, namely prevention, diagnostics and therapeutics.

CSIR-IITR has distributed over 2500 litres of hand sanitizer to frontline workers involved in the fight against Corona at Lucknow, Varanasi and Raebarely. This initiative was accomplished with the Corporate Social Responsibility contributions of various corporates. In the second vertical, CSIR-IITR has set up a state-of-the-art facility for Covid-19 testing as per national norms. A team of about 24 personnel will be participating in this exercise and have been imparted training by the Department of Microbiology, King George's Medical University (KGMU) on issues related to biosafety and handling of samples.

In a meeting held with Suresh Khanna, Minister of Medical Education, and Chief Secretary, Government of Uttar Pradesh, Professor Alok Dhawan, Director, CSIR-IITR, apprised them of the Institute’s full preparedness for testing and assured support to the state to enhance the testing capacity for Covid-19.

Principal Secretary, Medical Education, has informed that the samples will be sent to CSIR-IITR from 2nd of May. Initially, the institute shall be performing test on 50 samples per day as per the suggestion of KGMU, which will be ramped up in a week or so.

Director-General of CSIR and Secretary, Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), as well as the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, have given their approval for testing of Covid-19 at CSIR-IITR.

Twitter handle: @usm_1984

(India Science Wire)