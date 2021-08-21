Immunocompromised people make up nearly half of Covid-19 breakthrough hospitalisations – an extra vaccine dose may help

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
The US Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officially recommended on August 12 and August 13, respectively, that people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised receive a third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.
One reason for this recommendation is high hospitalisation rates among immunocompromised people who are vaccinated. As of July 2021, nearly half of the vaccinated people hospitalised with breakthrough Covid-19 infections were immunocompromised – despite making up only 2.7 per cent of the US adult population. In comparison, the rate of breakthrough cases among vaccinated people who are not immunocompromised was less than 1 per cent.
I am a physician scientist specialising in infections in immunocompromised patients. As someone who researches autoimmune diseases and has worked on the Covid-19 vaccine trials, I agree that a third dose of Covid-19 vaccine can help protect those with weakened immune systems.
What does it mean to be immunocompromised? People who are immunocompromised have weakened immune systems. This can result from certain diseases and their medical treatments, such as cancer, autoimmune diseases, untreated HIV, organ transplant medications and some forms of kidney disease. The common thread is that the body’s defences against infection are impaired.
Two parts of the immune system seem to be particularly important in protecting people from getting sick with Covid-19: T cells and B cells. B cells make antibodies that can bind to and inactivate viruses. T cells kill off virus-infected cells, prevent infection from further spreading and organise the body’s overall defence response. Different types of immunocompromising conditions and treatments can either kill or decrease the effectiveness of these key immune cells.
That can result in a hampered response to vaccines. As a result, people who are immunocompromised often need to follow different vaccination guidelines from people who are not immunocompromised to best protect themselves from infection. After a bone marrow or solid organ transplant, for instance, patients are routinely revaccinated against such infections as hepatitis B.
Covid-19 is particularly dangerous for the immunocompromised. Early on in the pandemic, researchers learned that immunocompromised people infected with Covid-19 tend to have particularly severe and long-lasting infections.
This leads to prolonged viral shedding, meaning that the period during which these infected people release the virus as they breathe, talk and eat is much longer. Thus, they have a higher chance of transmitting the virus to others.
Long infections with poor immune responses are also ideal environments for the virus to evolve and adapt in ways that allow it to better infect people.
While immunocompromised people were not included in the initial Covid-19 vaccine trials to avoid putting them at risk, subsequent studies revealed that the authorised two-dose mRNA vaccine regimens do not stimulate as strong a defence against Covid-19 for immunocompromised people. In particular, organ transplant recipients seem to develop fewer Covid-19 antibodies after vaccination.
That’s not surprising, given that the medicines used in transplantation intentionally hamper antibody development to prevent the immune system from rejecting the donated organs. But since then, pilot trials in organ transplant recipients have shown that an additional dose of vaccine can help boost immune response.
The best protection for everyone against Covid-19 is to have as many people vaccinated as soon as possible. In the interim, a third vaccine dose can safely and effectively decrease the likelihood of severe Covid-19 in immunocompromised people. And consistently wearing masks, regardless of vaccination status and whether or not you’re immunocompromised, can also significantly reduce the spread of Covid-19.
- Jonathan Golob, Assistant Professor of Infectious Disease, University of Michigan Ann Arbor (US)
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
In every statement made by anybody of any consequence, the main concern is about the fate of Afghan women ...
Priya Sarukkai Chabria’s Sing of Life crafts a novel way to approach the Nobel Laureate’s Gitanjali
A nostalgic look at the vintage Vageeswari camera invented in Alappuzha — back in focus as it is spotlighted ...
Pandit Ravi Shankar and George Harrison pulled off a coup of sorts when they managed to get Bob Dylan, Eric ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...