In its 107th edition, Indian Science Congress to focus on farm issues, rural development

The 107th edition of the Indian Science Congress (ISC) will focus on ‘science and technology: rural development’.

The ISC to be held at the University of Agricultural Sciences-Bangalore (UAS-B) GKVK Campus from January 3 to 7, 2020 will also have other events — Women Science Congress, Children Science Congress and Science Communicators Meet.

KS Rangappa, President, Indian Science Congress Association, Kolkata said, “For the first-time a session on ‘Farmer’s Science Congress’ will be held. This has been done deliberately with a rural development theme as the country is facing an agrarian crisis and widening gap between rural and urban areas.”

“As India is predominately an agrarian-based economy we felt time was right to bring together experts and farmers on to a common platform to find solutions,” he added.

As part of ISC lectures and discussions on more than 14 contemporary science areas are to be highlighted. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the conference which is expected to attract 15,000 delegates and visitors. Two Nobel laureates — Stefan W Hell, Max Planck Institute, Germany and Ada Yonath, a structural biology expert from Weizmann Institute of Science, Israel will deliver public lectures.

‘Pride of India’

As part of the congress, a science exhibition themed ‘Pride of India’ is planned. The exhibition will showcase cutting-edge tech, leading scientific products and services, path breaking R&D initiatives, schemes and achievements of India’s foremost and leading public and private sector players, government departments, research labs, educational institutions, corporate and defence. The expo is spread over an area of 15,000 sq metres and over 150 organisations are participating.

S Rajendra Prasad, Vice-Chancellor UAS-B said, As farming is an integral part of rural development, the farmer’s science congress is scheduled with following objectives - to provide a forum of interaction to innovative farmers across the country. To provide an opportunity for innovative farmers to share their experiences, success and failures and to provide an opportunity to exhibit their innovative techniques/methods.

Prasad said the farmers have been selected in collaboration with UASB and ICAR. Over 120 innovative farmers from across the country will participate in the event.

The programme will be inaugurated by Kailash Choudhury, Minster of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Laxman Savadi; Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, Minister of Agriculture and T Mohapatra, Secretary DARE and DG-ICAR will interact with the farmers.

The Women Science Congress will be inaugurated by Tessy Thomas, DRDO’s eminent missile scientist and Director General of Aeronautical Systems. The session will be held on January 4-6 where in a total 24 women achievers in different fields of Science and Technology will share their experiences. Around 164 poster presentations will also be made by PhD / MSc scholars. Nearly 1,800 women participants have registered.

Children Science Congress (Rashtriya Kishore Vaigyanik Sammelana) will be held on January 4-6 with CNR Rao. and Ada Yonath Nobel Laureate interacting with children. Around 250 selected children along with their mentors from different States will be showcasing science projects.