Increase routine sequencing of SARS-CoV-2 viruses to catch mutations: WHO

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
In its advisory following the detection of a new strain of SARS-CoV-2, the World Health Organization (WHO) has called for more epidemiological and virological studies to understand specific mutations described by the UK and other countries.
This would help investigate changes in the function of the virus in terms of infectivity and pathogenicity, the WHO said, urging countries to increase the routine sequencing of SARS-CoV-2 viruses, besides sharing this sequence data internationally to report mutations of concern.
Besides the UK and South Africa, the new variant (VUI-202012/01) has been identified in several countries, including Australia, Denmark, Italy, Iceland and the Netherlands.
‘Covid-19 is not over, be prepared for surprises’
“All viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, change over time, but most of these mutations or changes do not have a direct benefit to the virus or may even be detrimental to its propagation,” the WHO said, in its risk assessment. “Further laboratory investigations are required to more fully understand the impact of specific mutation on viral properties and the effectiveness of diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines.”
WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “Viruses mutate over time; that’s natural and expected.” And while the UK had reported that this new variant transmits more easily, there is no evidence so far that it is more likely to cause severe disease or mortality, he added.
How to prepare for the next variant of coronavirus and what do we need
Concern over the new variant comes even as the European Medicines Agency authorised the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for emergency use in the European Union member states, and the US embarked on a vaccination drive with its second Covid-19 vaccine from Moderna.
Reports suggest that Pfizer and Moderna were also testing their vaccines against the UK variant of the virus.
On December 14, UK authorities reported to WHO that a new SARS-CoV-2 variant was identified through viral genomic sequencing. Preliminary reports from the UK indicated that the variant was more transmissible than previous circulating viruses, with an estimated increase of between 40 per cent and 70 percent in transmissibility, the WHO said.
Even as lab studies are under way, the WHO said, “There is not enough information at present to determine if this variant is associated with any change in severity of clinical disease, antibody response or vaccine efficacy.”
The WHO also drew attention to concerns over the reported loss of performance of PCR assays that target the spike (S) gene of the virus. “Laboratories using commercial PCR kits for which the targeted viral genes are not clearly identified in the manufacturer’s instructions are advised to contact the manufacturer for more information” the WHO said.
“In order to limit the impact on the detection capacities in the countries, an approach using different assays in parallel or multiplex assays targeting different viral genes is also recommended to allow the detection of potential arising variants,” it added.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Higher realisations, sanguine prospects and cost-control measures work in favour
Modification in scrip-wise disclosure norms proves a boon
Only companies with high profit margins made the cut
You can act now on your desire to buy a house, provided you have a stable occupation and steady cash flows
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
The Sikh diaspora has launched into action — collecting donations, organising rallies and posting news updates ...
An author recalls the special bond between Guru Dutt and Abrar Alvi, and the magic they wielded together
Shashi Tharoor’s new book provides an analytical overview of patriotism to readers grappling with swiftly ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...