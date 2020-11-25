Indian Immunologicals setting up ₹75 crore viral antigen facility

Indian Immunologicals Ltd (IIL) will be setting up a new viral antigen manufacturing facility in Phase III of Genome Valley, in Ranga Reddy District, Telangana with an investment of ₹75 crore.

The company also plans to utilise the facility to manufacture Covid-19 vaccines post completion of its R&D with Griffith University, Australia.

With the upcoming facility, IIL expects to increase its capacity to supply additional quantities of high-quality and safe vaccines. The ground-breaking ceremony was held on Wednesday. Spread across 2,000 sq m, the new plant will will be specially designed as a multiproduct facility to cater to the need for viral vaccines in the pipeline that includes Dengue, Zika and Varicella.

The company also inaugurated a new Sterile Filling Facility that was commissioned last year at an additional investment of ₹75 crore.

The unit will boost the production capacity by over 35 per cent and increase the supply capacity to key markets where rabies vaccine is critically needed.