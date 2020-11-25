Science

Indian Immunologicals setting up ₹75 crore viral antigen facility

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on November 25, 2020 Published on November 25, 2020

Indian Immunologicals Ltd (IIL) will be setting up a new viral antigen manufacturing facility in Phase III of Genome Valley, in Ranga Reddy District, Telangana with an investment of ₹75 crore.

The company also plans to utilise the facility to manufacture Covid-19 vaccines post completion of its R&D with Griffith University, Australia.

With the upcoming facility, IIL expects to increase its capacity to supply additional quantities of high-quality and safe vaccines. The ground-breaking ceremony was held on Wednesday. Spread across 2,000 sq m, the new plant will will be specially designed as a multiproduct facility to cater to the need for viral vaccines in the pipeline that includes Dengue, Zika and Varicella.

The company also inaugurated a new Sterile Filling Facility that was commissioned last year at an additional investment of ₹75 crore.

The unit will boost the production capacity by over 35 per cent and increase the supply capacity to key markets where rabies vaccine is critically needed.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 25, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.