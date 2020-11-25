Indian Immunologicals setting up ₹75 crore viral antigen facility

Your flight was cancelled but your boss thinks you are making it up
Airlines issue flight delay/cancellation certificates for those looking to furnish proof
Indian Immunologicals Ltd (IIL) will be setting up a new viral antigen manufacturing facility in Phase III of Genome Valley, in Ranga Reddy District, Telangana with an investment of ₹75 crore.
The company also plans to utilise the facility to manufacture Covid-19 vaccines post completion of its R&D with Griffith University, Australia.
With the upcoming facility, IIL expects to increase its capacity to supply additional quantities of high-quality and safe vaccines. The ground-breaking ceremony was held on Wednesday. Spread across 2,000 sq m, the new plant will will be specially designed as a multiproduct facility to cater to the need for viral vaccines in the pipeline that includes Dengue, Zika and Varicella.
The company also inaugurated a new Sterile Filling Facility that was commissioned last year at an additional investment of ₹75 crore.
The unit will boost the production capacity by over 35 per cent and increase the supply capacity to key markets where rabies vaccine is critically needed.
While the US regulator has cleared the aircraft’s return to the skies, its European counterpart has ...
Not too big, not too small, and better priced than the Pro models
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
B Gopkumar of Axis Securities thinks that SEBI’s new norms, while good for the market, will shrink F&O volume ...
₹1438 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1420140014701485 As the stock looks bullish, fresh long positions can be ...
The stock of Granules India, which was moving in a sideways trend, broke out of the range on Tuesday, opening ...
Low home loan rates, government thrust on affordable housing and projects at prime locations make the ...
Roots, names and appearances are not enough to place us
The former US President’s erudition and flair for stating complex realities are obvious in his third memoir, ...
Artist Nandini Bagla Chirimar combines drawing and painting methods with printmaking techniques to create ...
The memoir of India’s first woman radio newsreader is a ringside view of the country’s political and social ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...