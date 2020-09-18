Indian youth wins NYAS challenge, builds predictive system for pandemics

School’s out for those not connected
Online education during the pandemic blacks out marginalised students in Odisha’s rural districts
An interest in science may just end up becoming a career choice for 21-year-old Esha Datanwala, having recently won the New York Academy of Sciences’ ‘Tracking Coronavirus Innovation Challenge’.
“The winning solution, SYNSYS: Tracking COVID-19 created by Esha Datanwala, is a syndromic surveillance system that uses online data to predict outbreaks,” the NYAS said of the achievement that comes with $5000 purse. SYNSYS is a syndromic surveillance system designed for public and private healthcare sectors and it uses public data from Google Trends, various social media sites, census data, and satellite data to predict outbreaks, before they happen and while they’re happening, the note explains.
A student of English and Media Studies, having graduated from the Ashoka University, Esha says, she approached the challenge to develop a “universal” solution that could be used for other viruses as well. She looked at behavioural patterns of sick people and found Google trends bearing out her hypothesis, as she mapped trends from India, the UK, the US and Italy. The focus was on four keywords, illnesses in this case — fever, pneumonia, cough and flu. With her concept getting established, she fined-tuned it and made her pitch. The 10 finalists at the NYAS challenge had two participants from India, she said, the other being a team from IIT-Madras.
Esha does not intend to stop here and is scouting for a programmer to take the concept towards a workable solution that can be put to use in public health, she says.
With a scalable model, the system has two components - a pre-emptive approach and the combatant system. While the first looks at mapping trends from illness clusters and consumption patterns, the second part looks at inputs like population density data from satellites, for example. Such information can help identify high-risk zones and deploy resources efficiently to tackle the virus in those zones, she says. This could be developed further, to tap into private data from hospitals and pharmaceutical companies, says Esha, still excited about the win, but also planning ahead to engage with programmers and healthcare companies to take ahead her predictive solution.
Online education during the pandemic blacks out marginalised students in Odisha’s rural districts
The pandemic has made traditional performers and artisans take to digital platforms
Through innovation, two start-ups help tribal and marginal farmers in Chhattisgarh and Bihar preserve and ...
Daybook is a passcode-protected personal diary, journal and notes app designed to record activities, ...
With an interest rate of 8.5-9% and a tenure of 12-36 months, the scheme has a relatively low credit rating
₹1083 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1070105510951110 Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if ...
The stock of Hikal jumped 9.3 per cent accompanied by extra-ordinary volume on Thursday, breaking above a key ...
The guarantor should ask the loan applicant to opt for loan protection cover
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...