Infosys Prize 2017 winners announced

A neuroscientist using computers to map the human brain and a chemist trying to make DNA machines to study living cells are among the winners of the Infosys Prize 2017 announced across six fields today.
The Infosys Science Foundation’s prize was announced in the fields of Engineering and Computer Science, Humanities, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences and Social Sciences.
K Dinesh, president - Board of Trustees, Infosys Science Foundation, said the winners were selected from several nominations received from across universities and institutes.
Now in its ninth year, the Infosys Prize for each category consists of a purse of Rs 65 lakh, a gold medallion and a citation certificate.
The winners were shortlisted from over 236 nominations by a scholarly jury panel, comprising renowned scientists and professors, the Foundation said in a statement here.
The winners are: Prof. Sanghamitra Bandyopadhyay, Director, Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata (Engineering and Computer Science), Ananya Jahanara Kabir, professor of English Literature, King’s College London (Humanities), Upinder Singh Bhalla, professor, National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS), Bengaluru (Life Sciences).
Ritabrata Munshi, professor, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), Mumbai and Indian Statistical Institute (ISI), Kolkata (Mathematical Sciences), Yamuna Krishnan, professor, Department of Chemistry, University of Chicago (Physical Sciences) and Lawrence Liang, professor, School of Law, Ambedkar University Delhi (Social Sciences).
Dinesh said the award aligns with their core principle of promoting science and inspiring young researchers in the country.
The awards ceremony for the Infosys Prize 2017 will be held on January 10, 2018, in Bengaluru. PTI RA SS
