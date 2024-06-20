Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Hyderabad) have conceptualised and designed a 3D-printed pedestrian bridge and installed it with the help of Simpliforge Creations, a startup working in 3D printing technology, on the institute’s campus near here.
A team led by K.V.L. Subramaniam (Department of Civil Engineering) developed the concept and design of the bridge, which was printed off-site by Simpliforge Creations, a startup specialising in providing 3D concrete printing solutions.
The 7.50-m bridge was printed and installed on the campus after load testing was done on a smaller prototype.
“The technology for digital construction promises added flexibility in printed forms and efficient structural systems. The prototype bridge serves as a technology demonstrator for 3D concrete printing in developing light weight bridges that can be deployed easily,” an IIT-H spokesperson said.
