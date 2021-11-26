INSACOG tracking new South African variant, no presence in India yet, says ICMR scientist

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) is tracking the new variant B.1.1.529, and it has not reported the presence of this variant in the country, says Samiran Panda, senior scientist at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
The new variant is yet to be labelled as a "variant of concern"" or a "variant of interest" by the World Health Organization.
“The Indian policy makers will decide on the travel policy depending upon our epidemiology. The UK made the decision depending upon theirs,” Panda told BusinessLine, after the UK imposed a ban on travel from South Africa and other five countries from the region. Italy, Israel and Germany too have imposed similar restrictions in view of the new variant.
“No variant should be called by the name of a country as the new variants are emerging from different countries. This should be stopped and we should go by scientific nomenclature,” Panda said.
A State Health Ministry top official said, banning travel is not a panacea, as it can only delay the spread but won’t work for the long haul.
Dr Mrinal Sircar, Director & Head - Pulmonology & Critical Care, Fortis Hospital (Noida) echoed similar sentiments. The Government has increased surveillance of travellers from South Africa, Hong Kong and other countries, the doctor. They are testing each case and examining the samples in detail. “It has acted very fast in this concern and as of now there is no need to panic,” he said.
But Dr Alapana Razdan- Vice President at Genestrings Diagnostics, pointed out that there is a definite need for amending rules for international passengers entering India given the rising Covid variant B.1.1529 reported in other countries. “This particular variant is reported to possess high numbers of mutations, and if left untamed it will cause serious public health implications in India,”she said.
“There's a critical need to closely monitor each and every passenger. If in a scenario a positive case is reported, it shall be sent for genome sequencing to National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) or ILBS,” she said.
A special task force needs to be deployed for travelers from Botswana, South Africa and Hong Kong to track the variant, she said.
Vaccination, Covid Appropriate Behaviour
According to Panda, vaccination, social distancing, and Covid appropriate behaviour are important to be followed as this variant behaves the same way as other Delta variants. “There is no need to panic. This new variant spreads the same way as the other variants do. Mask wearing, sanitisation and social distancing are important. The new variant is not a virus. It is spreading through the same route, so we can observe the Covid appropriate behaviour and get ourselves vaccinated,” Panda said.
“We have seen how dangerous new variants can be. The Covid-19 situation in India is under control as of now and continued efforts should be made to ensure all international patients are being duly tested. The efforts should also not be stopped towards vaccinating more and more people and following Covid appropriate behaviour,” Dr Sircar stated.
(eom)
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
The author defines Thiel’s value system as a pursuit of market power using regulatory loopholes and stepping ...
Tarkari seeks to hero classic and lesser known desi flavours drawn from India’s wide culinary repertoire of ...
Shiv Kunal Verma’s depiction of the lesser talked about Indo-Pakistan war is a book that will delight not just ...
An engrossing book on Kamala Harris’s political journey
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...