INSACOG tracking new South African variant, no presence in India yet, says ICMR scientist

Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) is tracking the new variant B.1.1.529, and it has not reported the presence of this variant in the country, says Samiran Panda, senior scientist at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The new variant is yet to be labelled as a "variant of concern"" or a "variant of interest" by the World Health Organization.

“The Indian policy makers will decide on the travel policy depending upon our epidemiology. The UK made the decision depending upon theirs,” Panda told BusinessLine, after the UK imposed a ban on travel from South Africa and other five countries from the region. Italy, Israel and Germany too have imposed similar restrictions in view of the new variant.

“No variant should be called by the name of a country as the new variants are emerging from different countries. This should be stopped and we should go by scientific nomenclature,” Panda said.

Does travel ban a solution?

A State Health Ministry top official said, banning travel is not a panacea, as it can only delay the spread but won’t work for the long haul.

Dr Mrinal Sircar, Director & Head - Pulmonology & Critical Care, Fortis Hospital (Noida) echoed similar sentiments. The Government has increased surveillance of travellers from South Africa, Hong Kong and other countries, the doctor. They are testing each case and examining the samples in detail. “It has acted very fast in this concern and as of now there is no need to panic,” he said.

But Dr Alapana Razdan- Vice President at Genestrings Diagnostics, pointed out that there is a definite need for amending rules for international passengers entering India given the rising Covid variant B.1.1529 reported in other countries. “This particular variant is reported to possess high numbers of mutations, and if left untamed it will cause serious public health implications in India,”she said.

“There's a critical need to closely monitor each and every passenger. If in a scenario a positive case is reported, it shall be sent for genome sequencing to National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) or ILBS,” she said.

A special task force needs to be deployed for travelers from Botswana, South Africa and Hong Kong to track the variant, she said.

Vaccination, Covid Appropriate Behaviour

According to Panda, vaccination, social distancing, and Covid appropriate behaviour are important to be followed as this variant behaves the same way as other Delta variants. “There is no need to panic. This new variant spreads the same way as the other variants do. Mask wearing, sanitisation and social distancing are important. The new variant is not a virus. It is spreading through the same route, so we can observe the Covid appropriate behaviour and get ourselves vaccinated,” Panda said.

“We have seen how dangerous new variants can be. The Covid-19 situation in India is under control as of now and continued efforts should be made to ensure all international patients are being duly tested. The efforts should also not be stopped towards vaccinating more and more people and following Covid appropriate behaviour,” Dr Sircar stated.

