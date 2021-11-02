Inter-connected green grids: Modi, Johnson launch `one world, one sun, one grid’ initiative

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson jointly launched the `one world, one sun, one grid’ initiative at the COP 26 Climate Meet in Glasgow on Tuesday, envisioning a global ecosystem of interconnected renewable energy green grids.
Modi also announced that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) would make available a solar calculator that would inform countries about the solar potential of any place on the earth using satellite data.
“The sun produces in just one hour the amount of energy used by all humans in one year. This energy is totally clean and sustainable. The only challenge is that this energy is available only during day time and is dependent on the weather. The `one sun, one world, one grid’ initiative is the answer to this challenge,” the PM said speaking at the session on ‘Accelerating Clean Technology Innovation and Deployment’.
The initiative brings together the International Solar Alliance and the UK’s green grid initiative and complements India’s focus on harnessing the sun’s energy.
With one worldwide grid, we can access clean energy at all places, the PM said. The need to store energy would also lessen, and the viability of solar projects will increase, he added.
Elaborating on ISRO’s solar energy calculator, Modi said that the application will help decide solar projects’ location and would also strengthen the `one sun, one world, one grid’ initiative.
In a side event, 'Build Back Better for the World' initiated by US President Joe Biden, Modi underlined the need to ensure four aspects in infrastructure creation. These include climate resilience, incorporating traditional knowledge and prioritising the poor & vulnerable and sustainable & transparent finance that respects all countries’ sovereignty & territorial integrity.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
There are four ways that gold bugs can take to invest in the precious metal. We explore the options available
BNPL is a good option for those eyeing no-cost loans, but always stick to your budget
The recent episode shows why even seasoned investors are very choosy about fancied PSU stocks
This financing option is offered by many sellers, including the e-commerce websites
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...