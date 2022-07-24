International Conference on Chemistry and Applications of Soft Materials from Monday

The CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR-NIIST), Thiruvananthapuram, will host an International Conference on Chemistry and Applications of Soft Materials (CASM 2022) from Monday to Wednesday as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations to mark 75th year of Independence.

An official spokesperson said here the conference will witness discussions on a range of topics ranging from self-assembly and supramolecular materials; chemistry, physics, rheology, and photophysics of soft materials; to responsive and smart materials, gels, liquid crystals, polymers, macromolecules and framework materials and functional nanomaterials; and applications of soft materials in energy and electronics.

Overseas delegates

At least 300 delegates from within the country and abroad are expected to attend the conference, the spokesman said. Renowned scientist T Pradeep from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, will inaugurate the event.

A Ajayaghosh, Director, CSIR-NIIST, who is also the Conference Chair, said the event will provide the right platform for scientists and students to exchange ideas and forge new collaborations in the area of soft materials.

Conference logo

Narayanan Unni, Scientist at CSIR-NIIST and Convener of the Conference, said there will be a Department of Science and Technology (DST)-sponsored session on soft materials for energy applications as well as presentations showcasing the technology development initiatives at CSIR-NIIST.

There will be a special session to honour the scientific contributions of A Ajayaghosh who turns sixty this month.

Galaxy of speakers

Among those addressing the conference over the three days include Takuzo Aida of the University of Tokyo; Luis Sanchez, Universidad Complutense de Madrid; YN Mohapatra, IIT Kanpur; Santanu Bhattacharya, IISc Bengaluru; Gustavo Fernandez, University of Münster, Germany; Kana M Sureshan, IISER, Thiruvananthapuram; Katsuhiko Ariga and Takashi Nakanishi, NIMS, Japan; Shiki Yagai, Chiba University, Japan; Yanli Zhao, NTU Singapore; and Deqing Zhang, Chinese Academy of Sciences, and Myongsoo Lee, Fudan University, Shanghai.