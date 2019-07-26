Science

ISRO conducts second orbit-raising manoeuvre on Chandrayaan-2

Updated on July 26, 2019

File photo of the launch of Chandrayaan-2, India’s second Moon Mission, on Monday.   -  PTI

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) conducted the second earth-bound orbit-raising manoeuvre for the Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft today (July 26) at 0108 hr.

The manoeuvre was performed using the on-board propulsion system for a firing duration of 883 seconds. The orbit achieved is 251 x 548,29 km.

The third orbit raising manoeuvre is scheduled for July 29 between 1430 – 1530 hrs (IST), ISRO said in an update on the Chandrayaaan-2 lunar mission.

The first earth-bound orbit raising manoeuvre was performed on July 24 at 1452 hr, using the on-board propulsion system for a firing duration of 57 seconds.

The GSLV-Mk III rocket carrying the Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was supposed to lift-off on July 15. However, due to a serious technical glitch, the flight was postponed to July 22. All spacecraft parameters are normal. The spacecraft is expected to enter the moon's orbit on August 20, and a soft landing is planned for September 7, according to ISRO's plans.

