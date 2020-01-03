ISRO inks pact with NITK to set up Regional Academic Centre for Space

Answers to all the questions you have about the Hyundai Aura
The Hyundai Aura will be launched on January 21 this year and customer bookings at dealerships are officially ...
Mangaluru, January 3
To carry out advanced joint research and development (R&D) activities in the area of space technology applications, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has set up a Regional Academic Centre for Space (RAC-S) at National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK) at Surathkal in Mangaluru taluk.
Speaking to presspersons after signing the memorandum of understanding at Surathkal on Friday, P V Venkitakrishnan, Director of CBPO (Capacity Building Programme Office), ISRO, said that the centre will help pursue advanced research in the areas of relevance to the future technological and programmatic needs of the Indian space programme.
The centre will act as a facilitator for the promotion of space technology activities in the southern region comprising Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and Lakshadweep. It will become an ambassador for the capacity building, awareness creation, and R&D activities of ISRO in the region, he said.
The activities of RAC-S will be directed to maximize the use of the research potential, infrastructure, expertise and experience already existent in ISRO and NITK. The centre will consist of faculty members and researchers from NITK and visiting scientists and experts from ISRO.
He said that the activities of the centre will be guided by a Joint Policy and Management Committee (JPMC) consisting of top executives from the two organizations. The JPMC will plan the promotional activities, including the research programmes of common interest, and review such research programmes and related activities on periodic basis.
JPMC will also facilitate collaborative activities between the partner institutions of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and Lakshadweep.
Venkitakrishnan said that ISRO will provide necessary annual grant, as recommended by the JPMC, to the tune of ₹2 crore for conducting R&D projects, promotional activities and administrative expenses.
K Umamaheswara Rao, Director of NITK, said that B Tech and M Tech students will be engaged in carrying out short-term research projects of one year duration, PhD students will be engaged in long-term projects of two-four years relevant to the advancement of space programme.
He said that eligible students will also receive research fellowships during the project period. The intellectual property generated as part of this research activity will be jointly owned by ISRO and NITK.
The Hyundai Aura will be launched on January 21 this year and customer bookings at dealerships are officially ...
Air Pollution is a year-round problem in India, and definitely in the capital, New Delhi. Though we tend to ...
Houdini act of former Renault-Nissan Chairman leaves the world gasping, and Japan embarrassed
VW group has specific roles for its various brands
High costs and little price correction may heighten the sector’s woes, but rental market holds promise
Here are a few steps that can help your buck travel far in the new year, and beyond
The government and RBI have rung in 2020 by showering greater benefits for non-cash payments
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Jindal Steel & Power at current levels. The ...
A decade that promises mind-bending changes in science and technology, more dire warnings on climate, and may ...
In the first week of 2020, we have a quiz on firsts.First up1 The major Indian cities during the British Raj ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
The decade ahead will see sensors embedded everywhere — from air purifiers, refrigerator shelves and wearables ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...