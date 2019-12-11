ISRO launches RISAT-2BR1, nine other satellites successfully

History was made today at Sriharikota space launch centre with the successful 50th mission of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), the ‘workhorse’ of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

At 3:25 PM, the PSLV-C48 lifted off from the First Launch Pad (FLP) of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SHAR), Sriharikota, to launch the the RISAT-2BR1 (primary satellite), a radar imaging earth observation satellite into the orbit.

The satellite will be used in areas like agriculture, forestry and disaster management support. Weighing about 628 kg, the satellite was placed into an orbit of 576 km at an inclination of 37 degrees.

The PSLV-C48 also carried nine international satellites from the US (six), and one each from Israel, Italy and Japan as co-passengers.

These international customer satellites were launched under a commercial arrangement with NewSpace India Ltd. The PSLV-C48 is the second flight of PSLV in 'QL' configuration with four strap-on motors. This was the 75th launch vehicle mission from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota, and 37th launch from the FLP.

The rocket left the FLP and in a few seconds emerged slowly behind the thick tree cover with orange coloured flame.

It gained speed and zoomed in to the clear blue sky with a thunderous sound, leaving behind a thick smoke.

At 16:26 minutes after the lift off, the RISAT-2BR1 satellite separated from the rocket and at 17:26 minutes the first customer satellite was separated and at 21:19 minutes the second satellite was separated.

The international satellites on board PSLV-C48 are for applications like earth imaging (of the US); multi-mission remote sensing platform (US); technology demonstration (US); radar imaging earth observation (Japan); search and rescue (Italy) and remote sensing (Israel).

Historical mission, says K Sivan



Addressing scientists and officials of various customers at the mission control room, ISRO Chairman K Sivan said that it was a historical mission and declared that the 50th PSLV vehicle successfully injected and nine customer satellites precisely 576 km in to the orbit. This mission also marks another major milestone of being the 75th launch from SDAC, SHAR, Sriharikota.

For the last 26 years of PSLV history, the wonderful PSLV project was led by leaders like Srinivasan, who conceptualised and configured the vehicle while Madhvan Nair, former ISRO chairman, made the vehicle operational.

Over the years, the PSLV has had five variants with the carrying capability increased from 850 tonnes to 1.9 tonnes. This vehicle has so far lifted a total of 52.7 tonnes of which 17 per cent is customer satellites, he said.

"Today's launch will be the last for 2019. In 2020, there will be a series of launches using PSLV along with GSLV and a small satellite launch vehicle. The PSLV has launched satellite in the polar/GTO orbit, and also used for Mars and Moon missions, and soon to the sun. The PSLV is a versatile launch vehicle and there is a lot more work to do," he said.

"We will take up the challenges and will ensure that every mission is a success," K Sivan added.

Workhorse

In the last 26 years, the PSLV, has proven its capability repeatedly with international clients queuing up to put their smaller satellites into orbit using the launch vehicle. This is not surprising, given that a PSLV trip is far more affordable than those on launch vehicles of other countries.

Between 1994 and 2019, the PSLV launched 50 Indian satellites and 222 foreign satellites for over 70 international customers from 20 countries. It also successfully launched two spacecraft – Chandrayaan-1 in 2008, which made its way to the moon and the Mars Orbiter in 2013, which travelled to Mars.

The PSLV’s long journey began with a disaster. On September 20, 1993, PSLV-D1, the first such rocket, launched from Sriharikota, failed to place the IRS-1E satellite into orbit. Thereafter it proved its credentials, with 39 consecutively successful missions till June 2017.

There was another disappointment on August 31, 2017, with the unsuccessful launch of the PSLV-C39. This was just a blip, though, and the PSLV continued to place satellites into orbit.

The most recent launch was on November 27, when the PSLV-C47 successfully launched Cartosat-3 and 13 commercial nano-satellites after lift-off from the second launchpad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre. Ends