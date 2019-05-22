ISRO successfully launches earth observation satellite RISAT-2B

Indians on Wednesday morning woke up to the news of the successful launch of the RISAT 2B Satellite from the Sriharikota's, Satish Dhawan Space Centre, SHAR.

The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C46) lifted-off at 05:30 AM (IST) from the First Launch Pad and injected RISAT-2B into a orbit of 556 km, about 15 minutes and 25 seconds after lift-off.

The RISAT-2B is a radar imaging earth observation satellite, weighing about 615 kg. The satellite is intended to provide services in the field of agriculture, forestry and disaster management, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.

The all weather, radar imaging satellite has the capability to observe and image the earth from about 500 kms. It is an improvement over the remote sensing satellites in natural resources observation and management. It can enhance surveillance and security capabilities also.

#ISROMissions #PSLVC46 successfully injects #RISAT2B into Low Earth Orbit.

Here's the view of #RISAT2B separation captured by our onboard camera



Our updates will continue. pic.twitter.com/WUTBdNH2XJ — ISRO (@isro) May 22, 2019

In a press release, the ISRO said that after separation, solar arrays of RISAT-2B were deployed automatically and the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) at Bengaluru assumed control of the satellite. In the coming days, the satellite will be brought to its final operational configuration.

ISRO Chairman K Sivan congratulated the launch vehicle and satellite teams involved in the mission. “With this launch, PSLV lifts 50 tonnes to space by launching 354 satellites, including national, student and foreign satellites,” he said.

K Sivan also commended the efforts of the team involved in the realisation of the piggyback payload carried on board this mission namely, the Vikram processor and low-cost MEMS-based Inertial Navigation System (INS) developed by Semi-Conductor Laboratory (SCL), Chandigarh, and the ISRO Inertial Systems Unit, Thiruvananthapuram, respectively.

ISRO is now gearing up for the launch of Chandrayaan-2 onboard GSLV Mk III during the window of July 9-16, 2019, with an expected Moon landing on September 6, 2019.