ISRO’s trusted workhorse Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) will blast off from Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh on December 4 carrying ESA’s Proba-3 mission, the Indian space agency said on Sunday.

The European Space Agency’s (ESA) Proba-3 Mission is happening in collaboration with ISRO’s commercial arm NewSpace India Limited (NSIL).

“This mission will place ESA’s PROBA-3 satellites (550kg) into a unique highly elliptical orbit, reinforcing PSLV’s reliability for complex orbital deliveries,” ISRO said in a post on ‘X’.

✨ Just 3 days to go!

The trusted PSLV is ready to shine with the PSLV-C59/PROBA-3, a mission by NSIL enabled by ISRO, in collaboration with ESA.

🚀 This mission will place ESA's PROBA-3 satellites (~550kg) into a unique highly elliptical orbit, reinforcing PSLV's reliability for… pic.twitter.com/qOYdtT10bo — ISRO (@isro) December 1, 2024

According to ISRO, the satellite will take off at 4.08 pm on Wednesday.

The ESA said Proba-3 is the world's first precision formation flying mission. It will study the solar corona, the outermost and hottest layer of Sun's atmosphere.

