ISRO’s trusted workhorse Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) will blast off from Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh on December 4 carrying ESA’s Proba-3 mission, the Indian space agency said on Sunday.
The European Space Agency’s (ESA) Proba-3 Mission is happening in collaboration with ISRO’s commercial arm NewSpace India Limited (NSIL).
“This mission will place ESA’s PROBA-3 satellites (550kg) into a unique highly elliptical orbit, reinforcing PSLV’s reliability for complex orbital deliveries,” ISRO said in a post on ‘X’.
According to ISRO, the satellite will take off at 4.08 pm on Wednesday.
The ESA said Proba-3 is the world's first precision formation flying mission. It will study the solar corona, the outermost and hottest layer of Sun's atmosphere.
