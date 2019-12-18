JIGYASA program with CDRI

Do you know how molecules complete their journey to become a medicine? This and many other questions were answered by Council of Scientific and Industrial Research- Central Drug Research Institute, Lucknow (CSIR-CDRI) scientists and research scholars in JIGYASA program under the aegis of Scientific Social Responsibility (SSR) of the Institute.

A batch of 50 students along with their four faculties from Students of Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 2, Shahjahanpur (UP) visited CSIR–Central Drug Research Centre, Lucknow and interacted with scientists.

Scientists from diverse fields interacted with these students where they learnt more about science and technology.

Students made lab visits where scientists explained the actual working on the various molecular aspects of drug discovery and development. Researchers demonstrated some tools and techniques of molecular biology in the lab. Students also visited the Laboratory Animal facility. The scientists explained the role of Animal Models in drug discovery and also showed them various animal models and demonstrated their handling.

Mr Vinay Tripathi, Chief Scientist, welcome the students and teachers and briefed about the programme, discussed an overview of CSIR and CDRI, its contributions in different branches of Science & Technology.

He defined science, science & technology, development of science & technology in Indian perspectives.

Dr. Sanjeev Yadav, Scientist, discussed in detail about how the teamwork of scientists and researchers from various disciplines like chemistry, biology and pharmaceutical sciences come together to convert a new chemical entity into potential candidate drug and then finally a drug.

Students gained working knowledge of different kinds of machine such as Real time PCR, various microscopes, cryopreservation technics. There was an interactive session too, where students asked questions on molecular techniques, animal models and other aspects of drug discovery and development.

JIGYASA is one of the major initiatives taken up by CSIR at the national level, during its Platinum Jubilee Celebration Year. CSIR is widening and deepening its Scientific Social Responsibility further with the programme. Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), has joined hands with Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) to implement this programme. The focus of this scheme is on connecting school students and scientists so as to extend students classroom learning with well-planned research laboratory based learning.

(India Science Wire)

