Kent variant of Covid-19 associated with higher mortality rate: Study

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Epidemiologists from the Universities of Exeter and Bristol carried out research that stated variant B.1.1.7 of Covid-19 is linked to a significantly higher mortality rate compared to previously circulating strains.
The highly contagious Covid-19 variant discovered in Kent is between 30 and 100 per cent more deadly than previous strains, according to the researchers.
For the study, the researchers compared death rates among people infected with the new variant and those infected with other strains.
It revealed that the new variant led to 227 deaths in a sample of 54906 patients - compared to 141 amongst the same number of closely matched patients who had the previous strains.
Lead author Robert Challen, from the University of Exeter, said: "In the community, death from Covid-19 is still a rare event, but the B.1.1.7 variant raises the risk. Coupled with its ability to spread rapidly this makes B.1.1.7 a threat that should be taken seriously."
The study noted that the higher transmissibility of the Kent strain meant that more people who would have previously been considered low risk were hospitalized with the newer variant.
Leon Danon, senior author of the study from the University of Bristol said: "We focused our analysis on cases that occurred between November 2020 and January 2021, when both the old variants and the new variant were present in the UK.”
He added: “This meant we were able to maximize the number of "matches" and reduce the impact of other biases. Subsequent analyses have confirmed our results.”
The findings of the study were published in the British Medical Journal on March 10.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
The ‘Mirzapur’ actor on streaming platforms, the web drama that was the turning point in his career — and his ...
Help women move up the ladder, experts say
It may not survive tyrants if left to intellectuals
A cop, a poet, a wedding planner, an outraged wife: On International Women’s Day, a look at diverse stories ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...