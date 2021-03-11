Kent variant of Covid-19 associated with higher mortality rate: Study

Epidemiologists from the Universities of Exeter and Bristol carried out research that stated variant B.1.1.7 of Covid-19 is linked to a significantly higher mortality rate compared to previously circulating strains.

The highly contagious Covid-19 variant discovered in Kent is between 30 and 100 per cent more deadly than previous strains, according to the researchers.

For the study, the researchers compared death rates among people infected with the new variant and those infected with other strains.

It revealed that the new variant led to 227 deaths in a sample of 54906 patients - compared to 141 amongst the same number of closely matched patients who had the previous strains.

Lead author Robert Challen, from the University of Exeter, said: "In the community, death from Covid-19 is still a rare event, but the B.1.1.7 variant raises the risk. Coupled with its ability to spread rapidly this makes B.1.1.7 a threat that should be taken seriously."

The study noted that the higher transmissibility of the Kent strain meant that more people who would have previously been considered low risk were hospitalized with the newer variant.

Leon Danon, senior author of the study from the University of Bristol said: "We focused our analysis on cases that occurred between November 2020 and January 2021, when both the old variants and the new variant were present in the UK.”

He added: “This meant we were able to maximize the number of "matches" and reduce the impact of other biases. Subsequent analyses have confirmed our results.”

The findings of the study were published in the British Medical Journal on March 10.