Science

Kidney disease is leading factor for Covid-19 hospitalisation: Study

Prashasti Awasthi Mumbai | Updated on December 07, 2020 Published on December 07, 2020

According to a study, chronic kidney disease is a leading risk factor for Covid-19 hospitalisation cases.

The study, published in the journal PLOS ONE, analysed the electronic health records of 12,971 Covid-19 positive individuals within the Geisinger Health System in the United States. Of 12,971 people, 1,604 were Covid-positive, and 354 required hospitalisation.

The team explored the link between specific clinical conditions including kidney, cardiovascular, respiratory, and metabolic conditions, and Covid-19 hospitalisation.

The researchers found that overall, chronic kidney disease was most strongly associated with hospitalisation. They noted that Covid-19 patients with end-stage renal disease were 11 times more likely to be admitted to the hospital than patients without kidney disease.

Alex Chang, Geisinger nephrologist and co-director of Geisinger's Kidney Health Research Institute said: "Previous studies have identified a variety of health conditions associated with an increased risk of Covid-related hospitalization, including diabetes, heart failure, hypertension, and chronic kidney disease."

"What is significant here is the magnitude of the kidney disease-related risk," Chang added.

The study suggested that the physiological stress caused by an excessive inflammatory response to Covid-19 infection could destabilise organs that were already weakened by chronic disease. This inflammation could be a “second hit" to these organs.

"Consistent with this hypothesis, kidney and heart are among the tissues with the highest expression of ACE2, a SARS-CoV-2 receptor," the team wrote.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 07, 2020
Covid-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.