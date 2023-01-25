V Muraleedharan, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs of India, inaugurated on Tuesday the East Block at the flagship facility of KIMSHEALTH, a Kerala-based quaternary care hospital group in the private sector. The new block boasts advanced amenities and features ultramodern operation theatres; a 75-bed ICU with central monitoring facility; bi-plane Cath Labs; a wide-bore CT scanner; modern ultrasound equipment; spacious birthing suites, labour and delivery rooms; visa medicals; a comprehensive burns unit; a transplant ICU; a pharmacy; a cafeteria; and 170 fully air-conditioned rooms.

Transplant programmes

A spokesperson for the hospital said the new block will be the centre for all transplant programmes of liver, kidney and pancreas. It also houses a dedicated centre for infertility treatment and high-risk delivery; a modern 30-bedded neonatal ICU; and a neuro interventional radiology facility. Also available are a specialised dermatology, cosmetology and plastic surgery centre; international patient relations services; premium waiting lounges; and a wellness centre with fast-track consultation. KIMSHEALTH has now become the first hospital in the State to be granted IGBC LEED Platinum certification and the first in South India to house an Engineering Command Centre, the spokesperson said.

Also read: Manipal Hospitals, Fujifilm India to offer digitised medical records

Also read Population of India and China converge

Expanding to rural areas

Veena George, Kerala Minister for Health and Family Welfare, delivered the keynote address at the inaugural function. Among those who spoke were Shashi Tharoor, MP; Ramesh Chennithala and Kadakampally Surendran, MLAs; G Vijayaraghavan, Vice-Chairman and Director of Medical Services, EM Najeeb, Executive Director, and Sheriff Sahadulla, CEO, KIMSHEALTH. MI Sahadulla, CMD, said in his presidential address that the hospital group has been an integral part of the healthcare sector of Kerala and is proud to be so. It is planning to expand super-speciality treatment services to rural areas.