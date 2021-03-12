Land-use change drives emergence, spread of coronaviruses, including Covid-19: Study

Healthy ecosystems are vital in reducing the risk of future pandemics - such as coronaviruses, including Covid-19, according to a new study.

The authors of the study highlighted that land-use change drives the emergence and spread of micro-organisms (pathogens). These further infest wildlife and humans with severe consequences for environmental, animal, and human health.

In a paper titled Land use-induced spillover: priority actions for protected and conserved area managers published as part of a special issue by the journal PARKS entitled COVID-19 and Protected Areas: Essential Reading for a World Haunted by a Pandemic, the researchers dwell on the topic.

Jamie K. Reaser led the research along with a team of researchers from institutions, including the African Wildlife Foundation, the University of Oklahoma, and the IUCN World Commission on Protected Areas.

The authors believe that the Covid-19 pandemic demonstrates the society’s inability to respond in a timely manner to novel pathogens. “The result is mass human suffering and mortality, bringing substantial moral, ethical and economic dilemmas,” the authors wrote.

“A protected and conserved areas are the most widely used approaches to securing species and ecological integrity, they have a crucial role to play in safeguarding public health,” they added.

Healthy ecosystem

The researchers further noted: “From our perspective, a ‘healthy’ ecosystem is one in which wildlife-pathogen interactions are in balance, wildlife is not overly stressed or concentrated together by land use-induced changes.”

The researchers put forward a series of proposals that reinforce existing conservation strategies while “elevating biodiversity conservation as a priority health measure.”

The proposals include conducting surveillance about the occurrence of pathogens, or their clinical diseases, in animal or human populations as well as fostering “landscape immunity” in conserved and protected areas.