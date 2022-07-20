LifeCell, Cellutions BioStorage form alliance for cryo preservation

Founders of LifeCell International, a leading provider of human cell, genes and tissue-based products and services, have launched Cellutions BioStorage, a research-to-launch Cryopreservation Bank. The new entity is aimed at bridging the growing supply-chain gap in preservation and maintenance of biospecimens by leveraging advanced technologies.

Cryopreservation refers to the process of preserving organelles, cells, tissues, or any other biological constructs by cooling the samples to very low temperatures.

New facility

Cellutions BioStorage will be a comprehensive biomaterial storage and logistics company that aims to serve biopharmaceutical companies seeking to outsource the whole gamut of supply-chain management, across the spectrum of the product life cycle. The company also announced the launch of a new facility spread across over 25,000 square feet. It is co-located in a separately marked area at the same licensed premises as LifeCell’s current laboratory in Chennai.

Mayur Abhaya, Managing Director - LifeCell International and Cellutions BioStorage, said, “Cellutions Biostorage is an independent company created by the same founders of LifeCell International, who have substantial industry experience in establishing several pharmaceutical and biotechnology ventures. The new company has the requisite licenses to operate and is also financially well capitalised to ensure that it can adequately meet the long-term storage commitments.”

He also added that Cellutions BioStorage will soon emerge as India’s largest biostorage enterprise, and shall seek to expand by serving pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies who are keen to outsource their long-term storage needs of biomaterials generated during the lifecycle of a product’s research, development, and launch phases.

Collaboration

As part of this launch, Cellution Biostorage also announced its maiden collaboration with LifeCell International, India’s leading stem cell bank, as its first client. Under the collaboration, only a part of the contractual service offered by LifeCell, specifically related to the obligations of long-term cryopreservation (21 & 75 years storage), shall now be co-serviced with Cellutions BioStorage.

LifeCell will continue to render all other contractual services and obligations including the client benefit programs throughout the contracted period. LifeCell shall also continue to remain the single point of contact for all its clients including for the portion of the long-term cryopreservation services to be rendered by Cellutions BioStorage.