Liver diseases present comorbidity for Covid-19, says study

Falling at the frontline: When health workers find themselves ‘on the other side’
Healthcare professionals are falling victim to Covid even as they help patients fight it. Steps to protect ...
Covid-19 positive people with underlying liver diseases such as cirrhosis or non-alcoholic fatty liver disease are at a higher risk of dying from the virus, as per a study presented at the Digital International Liver Congress (DILC).
The Startup World quoted Professor Thomas Berg, section head at University Hospital's hepatology department in Germany, as saying at the conference that comorbidities play a “noteworthy role” in the severity of Covid-19 cases.
Cardiovascular is the most known risk factors, but nobody can see anything about the liver, added Berg while establishing a correlation between chronic liver disease and obesity with mortality during the pandemic.
Berg noted that the most common and known form of chronic liver disease is non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. He said this comorbidity explicitly raises the risk of deaths twofold if the patient has a non-alcoholic fatty liver disease condition.
According to recent statistical data, over 25 per cent of the world's population might have non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, which is clearly connected to obesity, also a risk factor for Covid-19, Berg added.
He noted that this is highly common in adults who are less than 60 years of age.
He further suggested that non-cirrhotic liver disease does not cause severity in Covid-19 positive patients. However, the mortality risk increases if a patient develops cirrhosis during the fight against Covid-19. This risk can go up to 50 per cent.
Berg also raised concerns over people not going to hospitals due to the fear of catching the virus, which can, in turn, deteriorate the condition of their liver and increase the chances of advanced liver disease.
Healthcare professionals are falling victim to Covid even as they help patients fight it. Steps to protect ...
As traditional chemists fight for their space, online players make inroads
Delivery models will be built on self-reliant and robust value chains
The LED UHD Android TV with integrated speaker boxes offers great visuals and powerful audio
For high net worth individuals, Portfolio Management Services provide flexibility. But with thin disclosures ...
The benchmark indices broke out of the consolidation range, set to advance further
Growing investor need for differentiated products is a driver, says Sushant Bhansali, CEO of Ambit AMC
AMFI wants to communicate that investors can start a SIP with even ₹100: NS Venkatesh
Hotels in India are ready with incentives to receive guests, but are all the blandishments enough to break the ...
The $50-billion big fat Indian wedding industry is now all lean and mean
The jury is still out on that
A Kishore Kumar loyalist on stories that surround the artiste she wishes she’d interviewed
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...