Loss of smell or taste strongest predictor of Covid-19: Study

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
A team of researchers from different institutions in London, the United States, and Israel, have examined the presence of consistent links between COVID-19 symptoms and SARS-CoV-2 test status in 3 national surveillance platforms.
The researchers intended to determine if inconsistencies could lead to a better understanding and inform future studies as the pandemic progresses, as per the study published in the journal medRxiv*.
Despite differences in surveillance methodology, disease prevalence, and access to testing, loss of sense of smell (anosmia) or loss of taste (ageusia) was consistently found to be the strongest predictor of COVID-19 infection across all platforms over time.
This was based on 658,325 tests (5 per cent positive) from more than 10 million respondents in 3 digital surveillance platforms.
Overall, anosmia (loss of smell) /ageusia (loss of taste) was an order of magnitude more common among those reporting positive (US 43 per cent, UK 44 per cent, Israel 13.9 per cent) compared to negative (US 5 per cent, UK 3 per cent, Israel 0.17 per cent).
“Anosmia/ageusia was, at all times, across all platforms, the symptom with single highest OR for self-reported SARS-CoV-2 test positivity.”
The findings of the study supported the validity of anosmia and ageusia as a reliable symptom of COVID-19, regardless of the surveillance platform used or the testing policy.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
It’s not so simple
This important legal document can be a handy tool for many property transactions
Wait for stability in financials before taking exposure to the stock
Higher realisations, sanguine prospects and cost-control measures work in favour
Five podcasts to help you relax and recharge before the arrival of a new year
The Swedish Christmas spread comes with its share of stories and quirks. Here’s a slice
With TRP wars and shrill anchors dominating the current scene, one may feel nostalgic enough to think fondly ...
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...