MedGenome Labs to expand diagnostic portfolio

MedGenome Labs, a leading genetic diagnostics and research and data company, has acquired Trident Diagnostics & Healthcare , a diagnostics and radiology healthcare centre based in Bengaluru. This partnership will help MedGenome further make genetic testing accessible by providing an integrated tests menu to clinicians, patients, and consumers across Karnataka.

Earlier this year, MedGenome Labs also ventured into the direct-to-consumer (DTC) category under the brand name Genessense, offering specialised, evidence-based genetic screening tests that provide insights into a person’s health much before the onset of symptoms. This acquisition will help expand the access to these tests to consumers in Tier II and III markets.

Also read: MedGenome Labs forays into direct-to-consumer business

Speaking on the acquisition, Dr Ramprasad, CEO, Diagnostics, MedGenome Labs, said, “At a time when Covid has turned the world’s attention towards genome sequencing and its role in timely prevention of infectious diseases, we are taking another step forward to convey the importance of genomics and personalised medicine in healthcare to a larger population,”

“It is indeed a win for healthcare,” said Kirandev Hiremath, Co-Founder & Managing Director, Trident Diagnostics, “with this acquisition, we will be working closely with MedGenome Labs, an established leader in the genetic diagnostic space. This will not only give us access to world-class technology but also assist us in research and development for creating faster, effective and accurate tests results that will contribute to providing better diagnosis with comprehensive test menu.”

However, the deal price was not disclosed by MedGenome.