Moderate temperature can destroy Covid-19 virus: Study

A new study has examined how temperatures and precipitation drive SARS-CoV-2 viral particles on surfaces.

Researchers of the study found that moderate temperature breaks down the structure of the coronavirus, while humidity has an insignificant impact on it. The findings further stressed that during winters coronaviruses become more contagious.

The study, published in the journal Biochemical Biophysical Research Communications and Scientific Report, analysed the mechanism of the virus at an individual particle level.

"You would expect that temperature makes a huge difference, and that's what we saw. To the point where the packaging of the virus was completely destroyed by even moderate temperature increases," said Michael Vershinin, assistant professor at the University of Utah and co-senior author of the paper.

He added: "What's surprising is how little heat was needed to break them down — surfaces that are warm to the touch, but not hot. The packaging of this virus is very sensitive to temperature."

The report revealed that the virus-like particles are empty shells made from the same lipids and three types of proteins as are on an active SARS-Cov-2 virus, but without the RNA that causes infections.

The SARS-CoV-2 is generally transmitted by sneezing or coughing. The ejected droplets then land on surfaces or directly make their entry into a new host.

For the experiment, the researchers exposed samples to various temperatures under two conditions — with the particles inside a liquid buffer solution, and with the particles dried out in the open. In both liquid and bare conditions, elevating the temperature to about 93°F for 30 minutes degraded the outer structure.

The effect was found to be stronger on the dry particles than on the liquid ones. In contrast, surfaces at about 71°F caused little to no damage.

The results suggested that particles at room temperature or outside in cooler weather will remain infectious longer.

Vershinin further added: "When it comes to fighting the spread of this virus, you kind of have to fight every particle individually. And so, you need to understand what makes each individual particle degrade. This new method allows scientists to experiment with any virus without risking an outbreak.