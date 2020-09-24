More contagious strain of the virus now dominates recent samples: Report

According to researchers from Houston Methodist Hospital, a more contagious strain of the novel coronavirus now dominates recent samples collected for the study in Houston, Associated Press reported.

Researchers arrived at this conclusion after examining two waves of coronavirus infection. For the study, a team of researchers analysed over 5,000 genomes from viruses prevalent in the early phase of the outbreak and the viruses prevalent currently in Houston.

Researchers noted that almost all the strains of coronavirus had mutated, the mutated strain is known as D614G.

Researchers stated in their study that the spike in the strain of the virus helps it bind and infect cells more quickly.

The Houston researchers also added that infected patients who were infected with the more recent strain of the Covid-19 reported higher viral load on initial diagnosis.

However, they did not find any evidence to support the fact that the mutated virus is deadlier than the previous strain.

They further stated that the severity of the virus largely depends on co-morbidities and genetic conditions.

Researchers also speculated that the virus is adapting to the body’s growing immune responses in order to evade them.