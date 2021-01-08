Most want WFH or hybrid work model post Covid: survey

Public App, India’s location-based social network, conducted a survey to understand people’s approach towards 2021, after spending almost a year in frequent lockdowns and restrictions amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

The survey garnered responses from around three hundred thousand people on their perspective for 2021, which included their work preference, travel, and socialising choices.

The survey noted that the majority of surveyed respondents (70.49 per cent) believe that the pandemic will stay till mid-to-late 2021.

As far as work is concerned, 33.44 per cent of the participants prefer adopting hybrid models for office; 39.56 per cent prefer only work from home; 27 per cent prefer going back to the office.

To continue hygiene routine

The study stated that 56.03 per cent of respondents will not prefer to hang out in public places — including movie theatres and clubs, among others — in 2021 while 43.97 per cent look forward to going to such places.

According to the survey, more than 61 per cent of people would plan to go on a vacation in 2021 while 38.19 per cent will prefer to not make any vacation plans in 2021 due to the ongoing pandemic.

Notably, 94.26 per cent of people revealed that they will continue their health/hygiene routine in 2021 as the coronavirus pandemic has made people look after their health and fitness.