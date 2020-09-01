Mutated variant of Covid virus found in Indonesia

The Eijkman Institute for Molecular Biology has claimed that the mutated variant of the SARS-CoV-2 is prevalent in Indonesia. The new virus strain is reportedly more infectious and milder than the original strain found in Wuhan, China in late December 2019, Jakarta Post reported.

Amin Soebandrio, Eijkman Institute Chairman, told Jakarta Post that the new mutation is known as the D614G mutation and has been found in eight of 22 whole-genome sequences reported in Indonesia.

The strain was first discovered in July. According to the study published in the journal Cell, the D614G variant of Covid-19 can quickly take over as the dominant strain soon, with geographic samples showing a significant shift in viral population from the original to the new strain of the virus.

The researchers added that they still need to figure out what percentage of people carrying the mutated strain of the virus. However, they suspected that the sudden rise in the number of cases in Indonesia could be because of the new strain.

“Currently, D614G accounts for nearly 40 per cent of the genomes reported in Indonesia, but if we analyse more samples, we might come up with clearer information,” said Amin.

Infectious nature

The researchers raised concerns over the infectious nature of the new strain. They fear that this could be 10 times more transferrable from cell to the cell than the original strain that led to an outbreak across the world.

“More studies are necessary to know whether this also occurs in humans,” Amin added.

However, he maintained that the mutation will not impact the efficacy of the potential vaccines against the coronavirus as the new strain also uses a similar method of binding itself to receptors in order to multiply in the host’s body.

“We will keep conducting the whole genome sequencing process to understand the characteristics of the mutation. These sequences are important epidemiological data to trace the virus' mobility,” Amin said.