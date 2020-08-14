NASA invites engineering students to help harvest water on Mars, Moon

Of the Yamaha partnership and e-mobility
Atsushi Ogata is all smiles when asked if Honda will deepen its partnership with Yamaha. Four years ago, when ...
The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is inviting applications from eligible undergraduate and graduate student teams to help harvest water on the Moon and Mars.
The space agency has announced its 2021 Moon to Mars Ice and Prospecting Challenge for university-level engineering students. Eligible student teams can design and build hardware that can help astronauts harvest water on the surface of the Moon and Mars.
“Water is heavy and expensive to bring from Earth,” NASA said in its official release.
“The water we’ll find when the next men and first women explore the lunar surface for the Artemis programme is liable to be mixed with contaminants that need to be removed before drinking, or use as fuel,” said Douglas Terrier, NASA chief technologist.
“Learning how to safely and efficiently prospect for and harvest water is key for sustainable human exploration – not only on the Moon, but also on Mars and at other far reaches of our solar system.”
Students teams will be required to “design and build hardware that can identify, map, and drill through various subsurface layers, then extract water from an ice block in a simulated off-world test bed, NASA said.
The main goal is to harvest the highest amount of water possible from “simulated slices” of the surface of Moon and Mars.
Teams will also require to identify the difference between how the system functions in harvesting water as compared to the Earth and will also be required the modifications that their prototype will need to make it functional and scalable.
The submission deadline for the proposed concept design and operations is November 24. NASA will select up to 10 teams in December. These teams will receive a $10,000-development stipend to “build and test their systems over the next six months before demonstrating their capabilities in a three-day competition at NASA’s Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia, next June.”
Atsushi Ogata is all smiles when asked if Honda will deepen its partnership with Yamaha. Four years ago, when ...
Bikes, scooters will head out from India to developed markets
Which variant of the new Kia baby SUV should you be booking?
MD and CEO Vipin Sondhi bets big on modular truck platform AVTR’s drive
These apps can help find the answer to the question that pricks you at the end of every month — where did all ...
Relatively lower credit ratings despite State government guarantee make the product suitable only for those ...
Avoiding fresh debts and reining in spends are among top money mantras
Storage space can be an option for some property owners, with caveats
On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.Break free1 On ...
Hopes soared along with the domestic flights that took off on May 25 after being grounded by the Covid-19 ...
The memory of a common cold in some blood cells may help protect the body from Covid-19, researchers hold
A series of recent orders has dented public perception of the judiciary as custodian of rights
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...