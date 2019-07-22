NASA, world media all praise for ISRO

NASA on Monday congratulated its Indian counterpart ISRO on the successful launch of its second Moon mission Chandrayaan-2 and said it was looking forward to know what the Indian space agency learns about the lunar South Pole.

“Congrats to ISRO on the launch of Chandrayaan 2, a mission to study the Moon. We’re proud to support your mission comms using our Deep Space Network and look forward to what you learn about the lunar South Pole where we will send astronauts on our #Artemis mission in a few years,” NASA tweeted.

The launch of Chandrayaan-2 comes on the heels of the 50th anniversary of the historic Apollo 11, when man first landed on the Moon, The Washington Post commented. India has also announced its intention of sending a manned space mission by 2022, the leading American newspaper recalled. India’s low-cost, homegrown technology that has powered its space programme is a source of national pride and inspiration, it said.

Quoting experts, the Post said the successful second attempt so soon after the aborted launch highlights ISRO’s confidence in its technological capabilities, which have not been hamstrung by its paltry $1.8-billion budget. In comparison, NASA received $21.5 billion in funds this year, the Post noted.

“If the rest of the mission goes as well, India will become the fourth nation to land on the Moon, more than 200,000 miles away. Its target is a region near the mysterious South Pole, where no other missions have explored,” The New York Times commented.

This mission is significant for India — the country wants to become a major space player and put Indian astronauts in space by 2022, CNN commented.

The Guardian reported that Chandrayaan-2 aims to become the first mission to conduct a surface landing on the lunar South Pole region, where it will collect crucial information.

The Times of London reported that India has launched a rocket to the Moon, aiming to become the fourth country to land a craft on the lunar surface and cement its emergence as a leading space power. China’s state-run Xinhua news agency gave extensive coverage to the launch of Chandrayaan-2 .