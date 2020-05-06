‘Nearly 200 genetic mutations identified in SARS-CoV2’

Riversong Motive+: Affordable, functional and durable
The smartwatch has a cool design and glitch-free performance, all under a pocket-friendly price tag
Scientists have identified nearly 200 genetic mutations in the SARS-CoV-2 that causes Covid-19 by analysing virus genes from over 7,500 people infected with the disease globally, an advance that offers clues to direct drugs and vaccine targets.
The study, published in the journal Infection, Genetics and Evolution, characterised patterns of diversity of the genome of the virus, highlighting how it may be adapting and evolving to its human hosts. The researchers from University College London (UCL) in the UK found that a large proportion of the global genetic diversity of SARS-CoV-2 is found in all hardest-hit countries, suggesting extensive global transmission from early on in the epidemic and the absence of single ‘patient zeroes’ in most countries.
The findings further establish that the virus only emerged recently, in late 2019, before quickly spreading across the globe.
The scientists identified 198 mutations that appear to have independently occurred more than once, which may hold clues to how the virus is adapting.
“All viruses naturally mutate. Mutations in themselves are not a bad thing and there is nothing to suggest SARS-CoV-2 is mutating faster or slower than expected,” Professor Francois Balloux from UCL said.
“So far we cannot say whether SARS-CoV-2 is becoming more or less lethal and contagious,” Balloux said.
The small genetic changes, or mutations, identified were not evenly distributed across the virus genome, the researchers said.
As some parts of the genome had very few mutations, those invariant parts of the virus could be better targets for drug and vaccine development, they said.
“A major challenge to defeating viruses is that a vaccine or drug might no longer be effective if the virus has mutated.
“If we focus our efforts on parts of the virus that are less likely to mutate, we have a better chance of developing drugs that will be effective in the long run,” Balloux explained.
“We need to develop drugs and vaccines that cannot be easily evaded by the virus,” he said.
“There are still very few genetic differences or mutations between viruses,” co-lead author Lucy van Dorp from UCL added.
“We found that some of these differences have occurred multiple times, independently of one another during the course of the pandemic — we need to continue to monitor these as more genomes become available and conduct research to understand exactly what they do,” said van Dorp.
The results add to a growing body of evidence that SARS-CoV-2 viruses share a common ancestor from late 2019, suggesting that this was when the virus jumped from a previous animal host into people.
This means it is most unlikely the virus causing Covid-19 was in human circulation for long before it was first detected, the researchers said.
The smartwatch has a cool design and glitch-free performance, all under a pocket-friendly price tag
Job oppportunitiesJob site Indeed has partnered with Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) to showcase ...
How a drastic cut in room to manpower ratio, new job roles and more will change people dynamics in hotels
In a work-from- home future, you cannot just transplant the old formula of meetings, engagement activities but ...
The May futures contract of nickel on the MCX broke below the support of ₹930 last week and the price ...
With big gains, investors in SGB schemes have much to cheer, but exit options for now are limited. We take you ...
Go for an insurance cover without sub-limits or co-pay. If you are in your 40s and are buying a floater policy ...
Near-term risks to earnings persist, owing to slower loan growth and lower fee income
The arresting and haunting tale of trauma in the aftermath of the Sri Lankan civil war has been told ...
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...