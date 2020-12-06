Nearly all Covid survivors have anti-bodies, says WHO expert

According to World Health Organisation (WHO) epidemiology expert Maria Van Kerkhove, close to 100 per cent of Covid-19 survivors has developed antibodies against the novel coronavirus, as per media reports.

Addressing the media via a virtual conference, Kerkhove said that 95-100 per cent of people who survived Covid-19 — whether mild, asymptomatic, or severe — develop an antibody response to the infection, as per a Money Control report. However, she noted: “How long the antibody response lasts, how strong it is, how it relates to immunity from another infection, and how long that lasts”, is still being learned.

Ongoing research indicates an immune response may last for six months or longer, she said.

During the discussion, executive director of the WHO’s health emergencies programme Mike Ryan, said, “We have seen the number of people infected continue to grow, but we’re also seeing data emerge that protection may not be lifelong, and therefore we may see reinfections begin to occur.”

He inquired: “So the question is: What are the levels of protection in society?”