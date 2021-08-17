Neuberg Diagnostics ropes in MS Dhoni for its health and wellness campaign

Neuberg Diagnostics, one of India's largest diagnostic lab chains, on Tuesday announced its partnership with cricketer MS Dhoni for creating awareness about Neuberg’s health and wellness campaign.

“MS Dhoni complements our growth mindset, and thus is a strategic fit during our growth years. We are excited about this association and are honored to have him on board as our evangelist and global brand ambassador,” GSK Velu, Chairman and Managing Director, Neuberg Diagnostics said in a press statement.

“We are keen to take our plethora of diagnostic services across the country and convey our efforts towards empowering every citizen with better and affordable healthcare,” he added.

Neuberg Diagnostics said that its partnership with MS Dhoni will enable the company to generate recall across its global markets in the UAE, South Africa and the US.

MS Dhoni, Former India Skipper and Captain of Chennai Super Kings, said, “Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, they (Neuberg Diagnostics) have taken up the campaign to raise awareness about health and wellness across age groups. I personally feel that these efforts are important and deserve to be advocated,” the release quoted MS Dhoni as saying.

Within four years of its inception, Neuberg Diagnostics has clocked a revenue of ₹800 crore. The company is aiming to close FY22 with revenue of ₹1,000 crore with over 200 labs and 3,000 collection centres across the world. Currently, Neuberg Diagnostics has over 120 labs and 1,000 touch points across four countries - India, the UAE, South Africa and the US.