New HIV cases declined by 23%; world made incredible progress: WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday stated that the first decline in newly reported Covid-19 cases in Europe since September should be interpreted with extreme caution as gains can easily be lost.
WHO stated that there has still been an increase in cases in most other regions of the world and an increase in deaths.
“This is no time for complacency, especially with the holiday season approaching in many cultures and countries. We all want to be together with the people we love during festive periods. But being with family and friends is not worth putting them or yourself at risk,” WHO said.
WHO believes that the Covid-19 pandemic will change the way celebrations are carried out. However, it does not mean that people cannot celebrate.
The changes you make will depend on where you live. Always follow your local or national guidelines, WHO added.
WHO advised people to celebrate with household, and avoid gatherings with many different households and families coming together.
“If you do meet people from a different household, meet outdoors if you can, maintain physical distance, and wear a mask. Avoid crowded shopping centres, shop at less crowded times, and use online shopping if you can,” WHO recommended.
WHO said that if travelling is essential, take precautions to minimise the risk – for you and others.
The announcement came ahead of the World AIDS Day that is observed every year on December 01.
WHO said that the world has made incredible progress on HIV-AIDS over the past 10 years. New HIV infections have declined by 23 per cent since 2010, and AIDS-related deaths have fallen by 39 per cent.
A record 26 million people are on antiretroviral treatment — but the pace of increase has slowed, and that leaves 12 million people who are living with HIV but are not on treatment. That gap is jeopardizing our goal of ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030, WHO added.
WHO stated that Covid-19 has had a profound effect on people living with HIV, as it has for many diseases. There is some evidence that people living with HIV may have an increased risk of severe disease and death from Covid-19.
“We are sure we can defeat the pandemic using existing tools and the vaccines that are in the pipeline. The most important thing is we need to have hope, and not only hope but solidarity to work together,” the multilateral organization concluded.
