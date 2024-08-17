Researchers at the Agharkar Research Institute, Pune, have uncovered the potential of zinc oxide nanoparticles (ZON) to significantly enhance kidney function and combat diabetic nephropathy (DN).

This shines a light on a new therapeutic approach in managing diabetes-related kidney issues.

DN is a common, severe complication and debilitating condition due to prolonged diabetes mellitus. It is a complication resulting from prolonged diabetes mellitus (DM), affecting 20-50 per cent of patients with type-I diabetes. “It is characterised by a progressive decline in renal function, often culminating in end-stage renal disease (ESRD),” observes a press release of the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.

In diabetic patients, high blood sugar induces oxidative stress in the kidneys, and activates inflammatory molecules. Several molecules and products derived from plants are being investigated for their therapeutic role in DN.

DN is correlated with zinc deficiency in diabetic patients. ZON acts as a depot for the sustained release of bioavailable zinc ions. “The studies carried out at ARI, in animal models have proved the glucose-lowering, insulinomimetic, and β-cell proliferative effects of ZON,” the release says.

Recently, experiments were carried out to see if ZON could also mitigate the cellular pathways leading to kidney damage. The studies on Wistar rats suffering from diabetic nephropathy, ZON treatment significantly improved renal function in comparison to insulin-treated diabetic rats.

Additionally, ZON provided protection against high blood sugar induced inflammatory cell death.

ZON treatment also preserved certain proteins which are essential for kidney function.

The findings published in the journal Life Sciences, suggest that ZON could serve as a complementary therapeutic agent for treating diabetic complications. The study proposes a probable mechanism through which ZON prevents DN, making it the first to demonstrate ZON’s effects on cultured podocytes in vitro.

“Although the translation of these findings into clinical practice would necessitate further research, the study offers a ray of hope for millions of diabetic patients worldwide,” the release says, adding that with continued exploration, zinc oxide nanoparticles could become a vital tool in the fight against diabetic nephropathy.