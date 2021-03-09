New lab study finds Moderna, Pfizer vaccines significantly less effective against Covid variant

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
A new lab study indicated that coronavirus vaccines developed by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech are significantly less efficacious against the Covid variant that first emerged in South Africa.
The study authors wrote that the percentage of protective antibodies that neutralised the variant — B.1.351 — was 12.4 times lower for Moderna’s Covid-19 shot than against the wild-type virus. While 10.3 times lower for Pfizer’s vaccine.
The new study, published in the journal Nature, showed a bigger drop than in previous lab studies testing the vaccines against manufactured forms of the variant.
For this study, the researchers used real forms of the variant collected from people who had infected with the virus.
The researchers noted that one specific mutation, E484K, appeared to be a “major contributor” to the B.1.351 variant’s ability to dodge the antibody response. E484K is not usually present in B.1.1.7, the variant first found in the UK.
To conduct the study, researchers gathered 10 blood samples from people who had received two doses of Pfizer’s vaccine, 28 days after their second dose. They also collected 12 samples from those who had received two doses of Moderna’s vaccine, 43 days after their second dose.
They then compared antibodies developed in the blood samples “neutralised” the original coronavirus, compared with real-life B.1.1.7 and B.1.351 coronavirus variants.
The study comes months after both the vaccine manufacturers declared that they were developing booster shots specifically to inhibit the B.1.351 variant.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
A cop, a poet, a wedding planner, an outraged wife: On International Women’s Day, a look at diverse stories ...
India’s privacy law must balance the rights of children with online safety
Muriel has put our names down on a list to get the Covid-19 vaccination because — hurrah! — the age limit has ...
They are the health warriors who battled the Covid-19 pandemic on the ground, and are now the face of the ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...