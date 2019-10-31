NIH launches Phase 3 trial for promising TB drug in 12 countries

Samsung AKG Y500 Wireless on-ear headphones review
Stylish but non-secure fit combines with pretty good sound
The National Institute of Health (NIH), US, has committed $70 million for the Phase 3 global clinical trials to prevent MDR-TB among people at high risk, especially children and adults who are exposed to members with the disease in households.
The landmark trials have been launched in 12 countries including India (Pune and Chennai). The global effort under a public-private partnership will involve Otsuka Pharmaceuticals Ltd, the Japanese maker of the drug ‘delamanid’, according to Peter Kim, Director at the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), which is part of the NIH.
Talking to the international media at the ongoing 50th Union World Conference on Lung health (WCOLH). Kim said: “We at NIH believe that global diseases like TB requires global collaboration. India is an important player in the initiative and we have a strong partnership with the Department of Biotechnology (DBT). TB is one of the diseases with the highest mortality”.
The project is called PHOENIx MDR-TB, or Protecting Households on Exposure to Newly Diagnosed Index Multidrug-Resistant Tuberculosis Patients. The study is co-funded by NIAID and the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, also part of NIH.
The study will compare the safety and efficacy of delamanid, with the existing TB drug ‘isoniazid’ for preventing active MDR-TB disease in children, adolescents and adults at high risk who are exposed to adult household members with MDR-TB. Study participants are at high risk for MDR-TB because they either have latent TB infection, immune systems suppressed by HIV or other factors, or are younger than age 5 years, and therefore, have a weak immune system, a NIH statement says.
Stylish but non-secure fit combines with pretty good sound
Hyundai’s premium family sedan gets sharper design, more app-based features and is now also BS-VI ready
President Yoshimiro Sawa sees a lot of growth potential for this premium brand
The combined entity will be the fourth largest after Volkswagen, Toyota and Renault-Nissan
Yes. But only if you have a savings account in the bank in which you want to open a fixed deposit
Comprehensive policies offer more protection and meet the needs of universities; those from India are cheaper
A lot of drama surrounded the whistleblower allegation against Infosys’s top management this month. The stock ...
The fund has delivered 8% annual returns over five- and 10-year periods
The less-than-emphatic win inthe recent elections in Haryana, Maharashtra and J&K is an alarm for the Centre ...
Veteran theatre director Ebrahim Alkazi’s early art works are on show in Delhi’s Art Heritage and Shridharani ...
Gitanjali Rao’s debut feature Bombay Rose, premiered and awarded at MAMI, is a delicately woven love letter to ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism