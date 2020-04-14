NIT-K develops tech to disinfect masks, vegetables, currency notes

Jet Airways – Financial squeeze for more than a decade
Jet Airways’ journey towards a has-been is reflected in its stock movement. Its stock, issued at ₹1,100 apiece ...
Researchers at NIT-K (National Institute of Technology - Karnataka) have developed a technique named ‘ZERO-COV’ to disinfect personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, surgical masks, vegetables, packaged food items, currency notes and other day-to-day items without damaging to them.
Developed by Arun M Isloor, professor and Head of the Department of Chemistry at NIT-K, along with research scholar Syed Ibrahim, ZERO-COV is a disinfection chamber that helps control surface contamination by bacteria and viruses, including coronavirus.
By placing items such as vegetables and currency notes in the disinfection chamber for 15 minutes, one can ensure destruction or inactivation of bacteria and viruses by 99.9 per cent, said an NIT-K press statement.
Quoting Isloor, it said the technology used is UV-C (ultra violet C type) radiation. It can destroy the nucleic acids of any germs present on the surfaces. UV technology is well proven and accepted by the scientific community and the WHO has recommended it for surface disinfection, he said. This is commonly used as a disinfectant in hospitals, laboratories and water treatment plants, he added.
Isloor said the chamber must be closed completely soon after being switched on, as direct UV-C radiation can have harmful effects on the human body. He used an old unused refrigerator as a chamber and used three UV-C lamps, each of which consumes 11 Watts.
A small chamber with a single UV lamp would cost around ₹500. This chamber, built using any unused object made of metal or plastic, can be placed at the entrance of the house or office. The technology does not require any toxic agents or chemicals, and is also portable.
Isloor said he and his research group have been making use of the lockdown period in research that will help in controlling the spread of the virus.
Jet Airways’ journey towards a has-been is reflected in its stock movement. Its stock, issued at ₹1,100 apiece ...
Fintech start-up Recko raises ₹42 cr Vertex Ventures SEA and India has led a ₹42-crore ($6 million) Series A ...
Investors tell start-up founders to focus on saving the business as Covid-19 rages and not worry about growth
Vivriti Capital brings together lenders and borrowers
Falling financial asset prices and comfort of home are creating interest in home buying. But analyse and ...
The erosion in equity investments immediately impacts unit linked policies; plus there’s an impact on the ...
Power generator companies, which have been saddled with unpaid dues, now have to additionally grapple with a ...
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the wincessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
Just like medieval Europeans during the bubonic plague, modern humans, too, tend to conflate contagion and ...
As pandemic-related anxiety tells on your nerves, here are a few podcasts that shelter you from the chaos of ...
In the midst of a lockdown, a foodie fuels his appetite for morsels of Hyderabad
Norway’s majestic fjords leave a lasting impression on a traveller
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...