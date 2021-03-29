Nitte conducts healthcare innovation hackathon

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Nitte (deemed university) with the support of Atal Incubation Centre (AIC) Nitte conducted a Healthcare Innovation Hackathon at Justice KS Hegde Institute of Management in Nitte of Udupi district recently.
Around 40 doctors and 23 teams from across the nation participated in the hackathon to solve the problems associated with the healthcare sector.
Inaugurating the hackathon, N Vinaya Hegde, Chancellor of Nitte (deemed university), said innovation is a process of doing new things, be it in business or healthcare. Affordable and accessible healthcare depends on the kind of innovation that takes place in the healthcare sector. Unfortunately, innovations are neglected in the medical sector, he said, adding the problems pertaining to the healthcare sector can be solved with a concerted innovative approach.
Satheesh Kumar Bhandary, Vice-Chancellor of Nitte (deemed university), said the hackathon has been designed to provide a strong platform to multiple stakeholders to come together and contribute ideas to solve health-related issues. Nitte (deemed university) plans to make it an annual event, he said.
K Sankaran, Director of Justice KS Hegde Institute of Management, and AP Achar, CEO of AIC Nitte, spoke on the occasion.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Assessing these parameters is as important as evaluating the financials, earnings potential and valuation of a ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 bounced back on Friday, but face a hurdle now
Direct Remittance can be a handy tool for investors to get same-day NAV
Many jargons used by insurance firms, agents often hide the sub-par nature of the real benefit
The emergence of a substantive number of educated and professional Muslims has contributed to the small ...
Mah Laqa Bai, poet, dancer and advisor to the Nizams, made unmatched contributions to Hyderabad’s literature ...
There are very many seagulls in Elsewhere. Not very surprising, as this is a seaside resort! So when I step ...
It was the birthday of Reginald Kenneth Dwight, better known in the world of entertainment as Elton John, on ...
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...