Nitte conducts healthcare innovation hackathon

Nitte (deemed university) with the support of Atal Incubation Centre (AIC) Nitte conducted a Healthcare Innovation Hackathon at Justice KS Hegde Institute of Management in Nitte of Udupi district recently.

Around 40 doctors and 23 teams from across the nation participated in the hackathon to solve the problems associated with the healthcare sector.

Inaugurating the hackathon, N Vinaya Hegde, Chancellor of Nitte (deemed university), said innovation is a process of doing new things, be it in business or healthcare. Affordable and accessible healthcare depends on the kind of innovation that takes place in the healthcare sector. Unfortunately, innovations are neglected in the medical sector, he said, adding the problems pertaining to the healthcare sector can be solved with a concerted innovative approach.

Satheesh Kumar Bhandary, Vice-Chancellor of Nitte (deemed university), said the hackathon has been designed to provide a strong platform to multiple stakeholders to come together and contribute ideas to solve health-related issues. Nitte (deemed university) plans to make it an annual event, he said.

K Sankaran, Director of Justice KS Hegde Institute of Management, and AP Achar, CEO of AIC Nitte, spoke on the occasion.