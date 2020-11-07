Novartis announces BioCamp for young researchers in India

A privacy pill for healthcare while leveraging technology
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Novartis India’s 12th edition of BioCamp (Novartis Biotechnology Leadership Camp) will take place virtually this time, from January 10 to January 13, 2021.
BioCamp has attracted top talent from a diverse range of faculties to the pharmaceutical industry over the past 11 years, a note from the Swiss drugmaker said.
The event offers bright students pursuing post-graduation, insights into the pharmaceutical industry, enabling them to make career choices, said Sanjay Murdeshwar, Managing Director, Novartis India.
Designed to help students understand trends and challenges in the pharmaceutical industry, BioCamp also gets them to interact with Novartis leadership who lead the enterprise in the country and globally.
This year is different with the event going virtual, and there will be individual and team prizes based on contribution, performance, leadership and teamwork, the note said. Novartis has introduced more than 550 top students to the pharmaceutical industry since launching BioCamp in 2009.
The conclave is open to post-graduate students and young researchers in natural sciences, medicine, biotechnology, bio-informatics, pharmacy, business administration, chartered accountancy or law (specialization in Intellectual Property Rights) interested in pursuing a career in the pharmaceutical industry, the note explained. And students keen on participating in it could find more details at https://www.novartis.in/careers/biocamp to learn about previous BioCamps, it added.
Speakers at previous conclaves included Dr Arvinder Singh Soin, Chief Hepatobiliary and Liver Transplant Surgeon, Medanta; Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon Limited, Prof K. Srinath Reddy, President, Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI), Dr Alok Srivastava, Professor Hematology – CMC, Vellore and Arijit Sarker, Vice President, Google India among others, the note said.
